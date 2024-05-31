Fun With Bacon

In a campaign for Oscar Mayer bacon dubbed A Side of Bacon, Kraft Heinz paired with “Deadpool” star and Mint Mobile owner Ryan Reynolds in a campaign that gifted consumers with bacon in unlikely places.

One of the advantages in promoting bacon is that it’s a fun food.

According to Chicago- and Philadelphia-based Kraft Heinz, it has run multiple campaigns to promote premium bacon over the past couple of years. In one case, bacon got the celebrity treatment, which may well make sense, given its popularity.

In a campaign for Oscar Mayer bacon dubbed A Side of Bacon, Kraft Heinz paired with “Deadpool” star and Mint Mobile owner Ryan Reynolds in a campaign that gifted consumers with bacon in unlikely places ranging from a dentist’s office to a vintage clothing shop to a scuba-diving facility. As part of the campaign, new Mint Mobile customers who purchased any three-month cell phone plan got an additional three months of premium wireless service free, plus a coupon for a free side of Oscar Mayer bacon by visiting www.mintmobile.com/bacon.

“We believe – and know bacon lovers everywhere agree – that bacon makes everything better,” said Kelsey Rice, associate director of Oscar Mayer. “However, not everything comes with bacon. As a brand with a history of sparking smiles in unexpected ways, like our beloved 27-foot hot dog on wheels, we challenged ourselves to make this possible … showing to the masses Oscar Mayer bacon truly makes everything better.”

When it comes to bacon, all of the modern promotional opportunities are worthy of consideration, including social media.

“Influencers provide the opportunity for Smithfield to showcase the Premium Bacon line with recipes and demonstrations for ease of use and different meal occasions,” said Jessica Scarlett, brand manager for Smithfield at Smithfield Foods, in Smithfield, Va. “For example, as we see brunch become more popular, influencers can provide meal suggestions and inspirations.”