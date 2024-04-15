Gelson’s Redefines Grocery Sushi

Redefining the notion of supermarket sushi, Gelson’s sushi bars offer restaurant-quality items to busy grocery shoppers.

According to the upscale independent grocer, each sushi roll is meticulously crafted by expert sushi chefs using only the freshest ingredients. Customers can indulge in starters like edamame, shrimp tempura and sunomono before sampling Gelson’s signature rolls, including the Royal Rainbow Roll and the Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll. Select bars also offer nigiri, sashimi, handrolls and omakase featuring seasonal fish, blue crab, kanpachi and king salmon, among traditional favorites.

While sushi is available at all Gelson’s Southern California locations, the following stores have a sit-down wine and tapas bar serving sushi:

Calabasas

Century City

Dana Point

Irvine

Long Beach

Manhattan Beach

Rancho Mirage

Rancho Mission Viejo

Westlake Village

West Los Angeles

For those in a hurry, Gelson’s offers grab-and-go options prepared freshly on site. Customers can even request specific rolls, and their local Gelson’s sushi chef can prepare the items while they wait.

“Customers can get the full restaurant experience at our Gelson’s Wine Bar locations. The delicious sushi menu balances and complements our upscale gastropub menu,” said Gelson’s Corporate Executive Chef Tony Phi Dang. “I love that customers can order custom sushi rolls to go with a signature sandwich and craft beer!”

The upscale SoCal grocer has also expanded its catering menu. The in-house catering department recently introduced nearly two dozen new items to increase its breadth as a one-stop solution for any occasion. Among the new offerings are Antipasto Brochette and Char Siu Pork Buns hors d’oeuvres, Baked Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal for breakfast, Southern Style Mac & Cheese Soufflé, and Flourless Chocolate Lava Cake Bites, Raspberry & Mascarpone Mousse Bites, Apricot Pistachio Tart Bites and Lavender Honey Cheesecake desserts.

Encino, Calif.-based Gelson's operates 27 locations throughout Southern California.