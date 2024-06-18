CVS Launches Beta Self-Service Offering

The new offering will give advertiser partners more ways to engage CVS ExtraCare shoppers via such off-site channels as programmatic display and connected TV, providing:

Audience Access : Advertisers can improve the targeting precision of their campaigns with verified buyer audiences, beginning with category and subcategory audiences during the closed beta phase.

Pricing Transparency : The solution offers complete transparency into audience and measurement costs, giving advertisers full insight into their media spend, thereby reducing ad waste.

Autonomous Media Activation: Advertisers can directly activate and optimize media within the platform through their DSP seat, reaching audiences at every point of their path to purchase.

Performance Insights : Supplier partners can track the success of their digital campaigns from exposure to attributed in-store and online sales.

As well as these new self-service capabilities, managed service capabilities will still be available for all on-site and off-site channels.

“Our partnership with CVS Media Exchange will make it easy for brands and agencies to access the deterministic signals they need to reach verified buyers throughout their customer journey, as well as see the sales impact from their media investment,” said Ben Sylvan, VP, data partnerships at The Trade Desk, which is based in Ventura, Calif. “Our partnership will make it easier than ever for advertisers to grow their brands by activating across premium environments, like CTV, all from a single point of entry.”

[RELATED: Is Walmart Getting Into the Smart TV Business?]