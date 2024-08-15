Rite Aid Exits Michigan

Rite Aid is expected to shutter all of its Michigan stores, including this location in Holland, Mich., by the close of September. Photo Credit: Lynn Petrak

No more Mitten State for Rite Aid Corp.: The company is shuttering all of its locations in Michigan. Earlier this week, the drug store chain confirmed that one of the results of its bankruptcy filing and subsequent restructuring is a pullout in that Great Lakes market.

Rite Aid operated more than 186 stores in Michigan. Some stores have been closing on a rolling basis, but now, all of the sites will cease operations by the end of September.

Nearly a year ago, Rite Aid officially sought bankruptcy protection and, in the months since, it has been restructuring its business. The retailer has faced other challenges, too, such as a data breach in July that involved some customers’ personal information.