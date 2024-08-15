Rite Aid Exits Michigan
Struggling retailer to close all stores in that Midwestern state by end of September
In Michigan, other retail pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, have posted signs welcoming former Rite Aid customers to their stores. Those companies have been plagued by their own issues: For instance CVS recently lowered its outlook for the rest of the fiscal year, and Walgreens revealed that it expects to close up to 2,150 stores over the next three years.
Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.