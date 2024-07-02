Rite Aid Restructuring Plan Approved, Slashes Debt
In January, Rite Aid won court approval to sell its pharmacy benefit manager business Elixir Solutions for $575 million. In March, the company entered into an asset purchase agreement for the partial sale of its Health Dialog business to Carenet Health, a provider of healthcare engagement, clinical support, telehealth and advocacy solutions, as it continues to sharpen its focus on its retail pharmacy business.
Rite Aid's restructuring will provide $47.5 million to junior creditors, including individuals and local governments that have sued the company allegedly contributing to the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic. Before it filed for bankruptcy, Rite Aid faced 1,600 opioid lawsuits, including one by the Department of claiming that it knowingly processed “unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances,” which stands in violation of False Claims Act and Controlled Substances Act.
