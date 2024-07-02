Rite Aid Restructuring Plan Approved, Slashes Debt

Rite Aid will cut its debt by about $2 billion and turn over control to its key creditors.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has approved Rite Aid Corp.’s restructuring plan, setting the stage for the pharmacy retailer to stay afloat and emerge from bankruptcy.

Under the plan, which was approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan at a court hearing in Trenton, N.J, Rite Aid will cut its debt by about $2 billion and turn over control to its key creditors. The judge said the restructuring had saved the company from having to shut down and liquidate operations, reported Reuters. Rite Aid plans to exit from bankruptcy in about a month, funded by $2.55 billion in financing provided by its lenders, according to the report

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy in October, listing estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion in its court filing. Since the filing, the company has closed hundreds of stores. (As of Feb. 29, Rite Aid operated 1,704 stores across the United States, according to its website.) It is expected to emerge from bankruptcy with about 1,300 locations.