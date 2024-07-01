Twin Cities Loses Independent Grocer

The last Cooper's Foods location in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area has ceased operations. (Image credit: Chaska River City Days Facebook)

As regional chains expand their footprint in the Twin Cities, one longtime independent grocer is calling it quits. On June 27, Cooper's Foods near downtown St. Paul, Minn., closed its doors after 32 years in business.

The family that operates the grocery store shuttered its original location in Chaska, Minn., last spring. That Cooper’s Foods store dated back more than a century.

“It was a difficult decision, but I am 76 and Gary is 77,” co-owner Sandy Cooper told a local newspaper. “There is certainly upkeep and work that needs to be done at the store. We just do not have the energy or financial means to continue at the store.” Gary Cooper’s grandfather started the business in 1917.