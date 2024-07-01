Twin Cities Loses Independent Grocer
Cooper’s Foods exits business after 100+ years in Minnesota
The store’s Facebook page thanked customers for their patronage over the years. “On behalf of the generations of the Cooper family and the outstanding staff that we have had, we would like to thank the many wonderful customers that have shopped with the Coopers in St. Paul since 1992,” the operators wrote.
Elsewhere in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, other local grocers are widening their reach. Kowalski's Markets opened a new store in Edina in the Southdale Center shopping development in late May and is finishing up another location at the Ridgedale Center area in the suburb of Minnetonka, set to open in 2025. Lunds & Byerlys welcomed shoppers to a new outpost in the fast-growing community of Apple Valley last September.