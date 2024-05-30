Kowalski’s Welcomes Shoppers to New Store in Minnesota

The latest Kowalski's Market store spans about 34,000 square feet and is on the ground level at Southdale Center in Edina, Minn.

Kowalski's Markets has officially unveiled its much-anticipated store in Edina, Minn. Located in a former Herberger’s department store at Southdale Center, the outpost is the 12th Kowalski’s in the Twin Cities market.

Befitting its location, the store features both exterior and interior entrances to make shopping accessible to those just on a grocery run or those who want to double up on shopping at other places in the retail center. As with other Kowalski’s Markets stores, this one features an abundance of specialty, artisan, organic and private label foods and beverages from national and local brands, including items found in the in-store bakery, deli and meat departments. An expansive gift and floral department carries jewelry, apparel, beauty and wellness items and home décor pieces, many of which are Minnesota-made, Made in the USA or fair trade.

The Edina store is a food emporium of sorts, too. Customers can order snacks and meals at the onsite burger bar, hibachi bar, phở and ramen bar, QSR pizza restaurant, juice bar and Starbucks coffee shop, and enjoy them in a comfortable café area. This is the first Kowalski’s with a hand-scooped ice cream counter, dubbed Skoops, with flavors made in partnership with local partners Crank and Dash. Another new feature: a “warm bar” in the bakery that offers fresh-from-the oven cinnamon rolls, biscuits, cookies and brownies.

To mark the occasion and welcome new and existing shoppers, Kowalski’s is hosting grand-opening festivities through June 2. Activities include demos, giveaways, sampling and more.

This is the first of two new stores that the family-run grocer is opening in its service area. Another Kowalski’s is in the works at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka, in a space that once housed a Sears Automotive Center.

Operating 12 stores across the Twin Cities, Woodbury, Minn.-based Kowalski's Markets was founded in 1983 by Mary Anne and the late Jim Kowalski, and is currently run by Mary Anne and her daughter, CEO Kris Kowalski Christiansen. Progressive Grocer named the company as one of its Top Regional Grocers for 2024.