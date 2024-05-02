Fareway Barely Slowing Down in Store Construction

Almost a year after it was announced, a new Fareway store is getting underway in Story City, Iowa.

Fareway Stores Inc. keeps blazing a way forward. The Midwest grocer continues to expand its footprint, evident in its latest development in central Iowa.

On April 29, Fareway held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store in Story City, about 45 minutes north of Des Moines. The location was first announced last summer and will be in the works over the next year, at least.

When finished, the latest Fareway at the corner of Broad Street and Factory Outlet Drive will span 10,800 square feet. It will feature the signature Fareway butcher counter and meat department, along with an array of farm-fresh produce and competitively-priced grocery staples.

Reflecting emerging shopping habits, the store will offer a self-service checkout option, along with online shopping and curbside pickup.

“Communities depend on a local grocer to offer high quality products and unmatched service. We look forward to offering these qualities to Story City and area residents with a new Fareway store,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank city officials and economic development for helping make this project possible.”

Story City Mayor Mike Jensen said that the store will be a welcome addition. “The most frequently asked question I get is ‘when is Fareway coming?’ he remarked. “I am so glad to say it is now. Fareway is a perfect fit for Story City and we look forward to welcoming Fareway into our town to serve our community.”

The groundbreaking follows other new store projects from Fareway, including another recent groundbreaking in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Earlier this month, Fareway announced that it intends build a new store in Coal Valley, Ill., that will tentatively open in 2026 and the retailer is in the midst of plans for new locations in Valley, Neb., and Basehor, Kan.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates at its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer for 2024. Last year, Fareway revealed that it was moving its headquarters from Boone, Iowa, to Johnston, Iowa, which is closer to Des Moines.