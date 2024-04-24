The Fresh Market Attracts Attention With New Store in Florida

The Fresh Market held a “bread-breaking” ceremony on April 24 to celebrate the grand opening of its store in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Specialty grocer The Fresh Market has opened its 48th store in the state of Florida and its 162nd store overall. Located at 11525 SR 70 E in Lakewood Ranch, the 24,034-square-foot store offers full-service produce, deli, meat, seafood and floral departments, in addition to a variety of specialty products, including wine and cheese.

Center store restaurant-quality offerings include in-house smoked pit barbecue featuring fresh brisket, ribs and pork; hot and fresh pizza; a large variety of scooping salads; and an olive bar and soup station.

For beverages, full- and self-service coffee stations offer various drink options. A coffee café bar adjacent to stations features iced and hot coffees, lattes, mochas, and hot tea from Republic of Tea, in addition to The Fresh Market roasted beans available for purchase. The coffee area also provides fresh breakfast and pastry options, along with fresh smoothies.

Customers can enjoy their coffee and meals inside or at covered outside seating areas.