Highly Anticipated Specialty Grocer Opening in San Antonio

Pullman Market offers a specialty grocer featuring Texas-based produce and goods from more than 150 suppliers throughout the state, in addition to a whole-animal butcher, a sourdough bakery, quick-service eateries, and more. (Photo credit: Robert Lerma)

Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group’s Pullman Market, billed as the largest culinary market in the Southwest, will open to the public in the bustling Pearl district on Tuesday, April 23. The market offers a specialty grocer featuring Texas-based produce and goods from more than 150 suppliers throughout the state, in addition to a whole-animal butcher, a sourdough bakery, five quick-service eateries, and more. Two of the market’s four restaurants will also open on April 23.

“Pullman Market is the first project of its kind in San Antonio and the region,” noted Kevin Fink, partner at Austin, Texas-based Emmer & Rye. “We’re most excited about providing a space for guests to get a taste of the ideals that make this city great: community, hospitality and high-quality food. There’s something for everyone at Pullman Market. You can grab a quick bite, stay awhile at one of our restaurants, discover fresh local ingredients or grab something premade to make mealtime easy – knowing it’s all been sourced with a commitment to quality and sustainability in an effort to offer the best we can for our community.”

The 40,000-square-foot market is located in the former Samuels Glass Co. headquarters at Pearl, a neighborhood built around the historic Pearl Brewery, located just north of downtown San Antonio on the banks of the San Antonio River, and home to many unique culinary concepts. Located in the center of Pearl, Pullman Market was designed by renowned Texas architecture firms Clayton Korte and Burton Baldridge and interior design firm Joel Mozersky Design.

Inside the Samuels Glass building, the original materials were retained for their history and patina, providing a clear contrast to the new elements. This combination, according to Emmer & Rye, evokes “a tactile experience that is both captivating and engaging.” Visitors enter by way of light-filled patios created by infill between structural elements that connect to the rest of Pearl’s pedestrian experience. By preserving the building’s existing structure and shell, the project didn’t just save tons of waste from local landfills, but also added to the historic and cultural meaning of the market.

“Collaboration with bakers, butchers, baristas, chefs and fishmongers was at the heart of the design process,” explained Sam Manning, AIA and partner at Austin-based Clayton Korte. “Each artisan had a hand in shaping the space, with the owner’s chefs, department managers and bar managers working closely with the design team to display, front and center, the process each artisan undergoes for their craft. It is truly special to witness and learn from these craftspeople as they create their culinary masterpieces, a testament to the power of collaboration and the art of craftsmanship.”

As well as products from Lone Star State vendors supplying fresh produce, meat, cheese, wine, beer and other items, the will include a retail section with a selection of locally sourced home and beauty goods, chef supplies, toys and more, in addition to a grab-and-go restaurant-quality meal case. Visitors will also be able to get provisions at the on-site tortillería, sourdough bakery and whole-animal butcher.

Pullman Market will also offer five casual to-go concepts with items such as burgers, tacos, ceviche, sandwiches, coffee and ice cream, and four restaurant concepts. The two opening on April 23 are Fife & Farro, specializing in wood-fired sourdough pizza and handmade heritage grain pasta, and Mezquite, focusing on the cuisine of Sonora, Mexico, with a dedicated mezcal bar named Mezcalería.

The other two Pullman Market full-service restaurants, Isidore and Nicosi, are scheduled to open later this spring. Isidore will feature an elevated dining experience and a changing menu highlighting the best ingredients of the season, while Nicosi, will be an intimate dessert bar with seating for 20 and a no-phone policy.

Located at 221 Newell Avenue in San Antonio, Pullman Market will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.