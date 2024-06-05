The Return of Foxtrot?

Foxtrot Market’s social media pages, which have been dormant since the abrupt closing of stores in April, are active again. In an Instagram post, the retailer shared a photo of clouds at sunrise with the caption, “A new Foxtrot with some old friends. Coming soon.”

Indeed, a new day may be dawning for the upscale convenience store operator, which merged with Dom’s Kitchen in Market in late 2023 to form Outfox Hospitality. After the sudden shuttering of both banners this spring, the mystery deepened in May when Outfox filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and its assets were sold on May 10 for a low bid of $2.2 million to a private holding company, Further Point Enterprises. Meanwhile, former employees sued Outfox in late April, contending that the company was required to provide 60 days’ advance notice in the event of a closure or mass layoff.

According to media reports in Foxtrot’s home base in Chicago, Foxtrot stores in the Old Town and Gold Coast neighborhood on the city’s north sides will reopen, with founder Mike LaVitola still involved in the venture. A spokesperson added that at least a dozen other re-openings will be announced over the next few months, including stores in Chicago, Dallas and Austin. There’s no word on former Foxtrot locations in the Washington, D.C. area nor on the fate of two Dom’s stores in Chicago and another that was in the works.