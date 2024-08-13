ShopRite Pharmacy Adds Grocery TV to Select Stores
Grocery TV’s tailored content strategy for pharmacy encompasses retailer messaging, health-and- wellness content, and contextually relevant brand advertising to engage and inform shoppers while they’re waiting in line at checkout and now in pharmacy departments. According to the company, health-and-wellness brands will now be able to reach 28 million shoppers in Grocery TV stores with pharmacies or expand their reach by including stores near major pharmacies. The pharmacy has a higher dwell time than other touchpoints within the store, giving retailers and brands more opportunity to share important health-related and pharmacy messages with shoppers who come in to pick up prescriptions.
[RELATED: Brick-and-Mortar Pharmacies Lag Behind Mail-Order, Digital Counterparts]
ShopRite stores with Grocery TV in their pharmacy departments can use the retail media network to promote prescription savings programs and information about the pharmacy and other health-related offerings to customers in-store.
“ShopRite Pharmacy is excited to be expanding the in-store retail media network into the pharmacy area with Grocery TV,” noted Darren Caudill, chief sales officer of Wakefern Food Corp., the retailer-owned cooperative and logistics and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores. “They’ve streamlined the process of adding new touchpoints in our stores, and made it simple for us to manage our in-store messaging through their content management system so that we can deliver important information to our ShopRite Pharmacy customers.”
Beyond pharmacy, Grocery TV offers retailers the ability to connect any existing digital signage or establish new digital signage as part of their in-store retail media network, opening up opportunities across key moments throughout the shopper journey.
Grocery TV also works with such grocery retailers as Smart & Final and Winn-Dixie to manage their in-store retail media networks, improve the shopper experience and generate incremental revenue.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.