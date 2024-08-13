ShopRite Pharmacy Adds Grocery TV to Select Stores

Grocery TV’s tailored content strategy for pharmacy encompasses retailer messaging, health-and- wellness content, and contextually relevant brand advertising to engage and inform shoppers while they’re waiting in line at checkout and now in pharmacy departments. According to the company, health-and-wellness brands will now be able to reach 28 million shoppers in Grocery TV stores with pharmacies or expand their reach by including stores near major pharmacies. The pharmacy has a higher dwell time than other touchpoints within the store, giving retailers and brands more opportunity to share important health-related and pharmacy messages with shoppers who come in to pick up prescriptions.

ShopRite stores with Grocery TV in their pharmacy departments can use the retail media network to promote prescription savings programs and information about the pharmacy and other health-related offerings to customers in-store.