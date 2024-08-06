Ahold Delhaize USA to Further Digital Media Efficiency, Capabilities
“We’re equally excited to launch capabilities that enable personalization and a great experience for our brands’ customers,” observed Caroline Masullo, Ahold Delhaize USA’s head of digital marketing. “We look forward to beginning campaigns with Havas Media Network later this year and evaluating ways to further scale the relationship over time.”
“We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with ADUSA and its brands,” said Greg James, CEO of Havas Media Network North America, part of the Havas Group whose U.S. office is in New York. “Employing our extensive expertise in retail, proactive leadership, and the power and efficiency of a data-led strategic approach, we’re excited to leverage our innovation to create solutions that help these four omnichannel brands achieve their goals.”
Havas Media Network encompasses more than 10,000 specialists across 150 countries worldwide. Among its global clients are Hyundai Kia, Puma, TripAdvisor, Michelin, Telefónica and Reckitt Benckiser.
Ahold Delhaize USA is a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.