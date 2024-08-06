 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize USA to Further Digital Media Efficiency, Capabilities

4 brands select Havas Media Network as agency of record
Hannaford is one of the four Ahold Delhaize USA brands to choose Havas Media Network North America as their media agency of record.

Four Ahold Delhaize USA brands – Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop – have chosen Havas Media Network North America as their media agency of record as they continue to increase efficiency via scaled media. Havas will work on creating relevance and precision leveraging of real-time data to support strategy, planning and activation across all traditional and digital channels for the brands.

“Reaching customers digitally is and will remain an integral part of advancing our brands' omnichannel strategies,” noted Ahold Delhaize USA Chief Digital Officer Keith Nicks. “As we continue to equip our brands to compete in their marketplaces, being efficient with media not only enables our brands to be where their customers are with relevant offers, but [also] save to reinvest in more of what their customers want.”

As part of the digital execution, Havas will additionally deploy dynamic creative optimization, which will enable the four brands to create personalized ads based on real-time data.

“We’re equally excited to launch capabilities that enable personalization and a great experience for our brands’ customers,” observed Caroline Masullo, Ahold Delhaize USA’s head of digital marketing. “We look forward to beginning campaigns with Havas Media Network later this year and evaluating ways to further scale the relationship over time.”

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with ADUSA and its brands,” said Greg James, CEO of Havas Media Network North America, part of the Havas Group whose U.S. office is in New York. “Employing our extensive expertise in retail, proactive leadership, and the power and efficiency of a data-led strategic approach, we’re excited to leverage our innovation to create solutions that help these four omnichannel brands achieve their goals.”

Havas Media Network encompasses more than 10,000 specialists across 150 countries worldwide. Among its global clients are Hyundai Kia, Puma, TripAdvisor, Michelin, Telefónica and Reckitt Benckiser.

Ahold Delhaize USA is a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

