Ahold Delhaize USA to Further Digital Media Efficiency, Capabilities

Four Ahold Delhaize USA brands – Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop – have chosen Havas Media Network North America as their media agency of record as they continue to increase efficiency via scaled media. Havas will work on creating relevance and precision leveraging of real-time data to support strategy, planning and activation across all traditional and digital channels for the brands.

“Reaching customers digitally is and will remain an integral part of advancing our brands' omnichannel strategies,” noted Ahold Delhaize USA Chief Digital Officer Keith Nicks. “As we continue to equip our brands to compete in their marketplaces, being efficient with media not only enables our brands to be where their customers are with relevant offers, but [also] save to reinvest in more of what their customers want.”

As part of the digital execution, Havas will additionally deploy dynamic creative optimization, which will enable the four brands to create personalized ads based on real-time data.