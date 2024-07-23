Is Walmart Succeeding With Its Adaptive Retail Strategy?
According to the study findings, more than half of shoppers want a tool that recommends the best products for them, while nearly half want to receive suggested items based on their individual preferences. Meanwhile, 42% of Gen Z shoppers and 44% of parents are interested in receiving any regularly purchased items through an auto-delivery or subscription service.
“Nearly half of Americans wish for the ability to purchase an item within seconds of seeing it,” the study found. “They want the immediate satisfaction of seeing a coveted item while fully immersed in other activities – such as using social media, watching TV and gaming – and the ability to buy at the spot of inspiration, without the friction of moving to a different channel.”
The study also spells out the fact that as consumers become more comfortable with tech-enabled choices, they will become more channel agnostic. In fact, early tech adopters and Gen Z respondents are already shopping relatively equally across all channels for general merchandise.
“Advancements in technologies like augmented reality and artificial intelligence are transforming how consumers engage with retailers,” said Richard Kowalski, senior director, business intelligence at Consumer Technology Association, who reviewed the report before publication. “The latest research from Walmart and Morning Consults shows that consumers have high expectations for how technology will improve their shopping experiences in the future. Retailers that use technology to provide consumers with more personalized shopping journeys that seamlessly integrate into their lifestyles are the ones who will win in this Adaptive Retail era.”
For its part, Walmart announced in June that it plans to introduce digital shelf labels at 2,300 of its stores over the next two years. The labels, developed by Vusion Group, will allow the retailer to update prices at the shelf using a mobile app. The retailer also recently expanded its in-home delivery service to five additional markets across the United States.
