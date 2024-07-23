Is Walmart Succeeding With Its Adaptive Retail Strategy?

Earlier this year, Walmart introduced a new concept it dubbed “adaptive retail” – an evolved form of retail that brings shopping to the customer in exactly the way they want and need. Now the company is offering a glimpse into how its strategy is paying off with its inaugural "State of Adaptive Retail" report.

With the help of Morning Consult, Walmart conducted a survey of more than 2,200 U.S. shoppers to gauge their current and future expectations of adaptive retail. According to the retailer, the study uncovered several overarching themes, including the fact that “retailers that can proactively predict individual customer needs, offer personalized suggestions and deliver at exactly the right moment are the ones who will succeed.”

Additionally, Walmart learned that adaptability, immediate accessibility and custom experiences have become absolute necessities for successful retail.