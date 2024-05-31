Walmart Expands InHome Delivery Service

Walmart is bringing its popular InHome delivery service to more households throughout the United States. Customers in the Greater Philadelphia market, as well as those in Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis and San Bernardino, Calif., will now be able to utilize the service.

The five new service areas bring the total scale of InHome to more than 50 markets covering over 45 million homes. The option lets customers have fresh groceries and everyday essentials delivered to their doorsteps, or directly to their refrigerators.

“The expansion of InHome comes at the perfect time for families in Greater Philadelphia who are embarking on the busy summer season and are looking for faster, more convenient ways to complete those everyday chores,” said Haley McShane, general manager of InHome, Walmart U.S. “We understand that customers are busy and want to make sure that they can have a seamless shopping experience that fits their needs.”

To place an order for InHome delivery, customers shop Walmart.com or the Walmart app for items eligible for store delivery and select an InHome delivery window. A highly trained associate uses a one-time access code to complete the delivery to the customer’s preferred location. A wearable camera records the entire delivery, to which customers have access from their phones for up to a week after each delivery.

InHome, which was initially launched in 2019, is available for $98 per year or as an add-on to Walmart+ memberships for $12.95 per month. Current members of Walmart+ can add unlimited, fee-free and tip-free InHome delivery for an extra $7 per month or $40 per year.

Each week, about 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s approximately 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. Progressive Grocer also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.