DoorDash Releases This Year's Top Grocery Delivery Orders

Delivery platform DoorDash has unveiled its “Dash From the Past 2023” report that delivers America’s 2023 top orders.

Using DoorDash order data from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2023, DoorDash found consumers leaned into healthy habits, stocking up on ample fruits like bananas, Roma tomatoes, strawberries and blueberries.

Top 2023 grocery orders nationwide:

Bananas Roma Tomatoes Strawberries Cucumber Cilantro Whole Milk Eggs Iceberg Lettuce Red Onion Blueberries

However, sweet treats never go out of style as we saw the TikTok-famous Fruit Roll Up Ice Cream hack entering the scene in 2023. This year, there was a 1,500% increase in DoorDash orders containing both the fruity and sweet portions of this renowned combo compared to the same time period in 2022.

And with the rise of trends like girl dinner this year, DoorDash predicts 2024 will be the year of late-night snacking, with more consumers ordering delivery for food during late night hours. The company has seen a 36% year-over-year increase in late night DoorDash orders (orders between midnight - 5 a.m.)

Since it celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, DoorDash also released its “Dash From the Past: A Decade Delivered” report, taking a look at trends during the decade. The company found that the most ordered food on DoorDash of all time was French fries. Since 2013, more than 600 million orders of fries have been delivered by Dashers.

When it comes to grocery trends, the 10-year-old DoorDash only just began offering grocery delivery in 2020 – during the height of the pandemic, right when America needed delivery services the most. In early 2020, the pandemic was defined by rolls upon rolls of toilet paper. There was a 200% increase in DoorDash orders for that essential between April and May of 2020.

The top ordered grocery items over the past three years were:

Bananas Roma tomatoes Cucumber Strawberries Cilantro Iceberg lettuce Whole milk Blueberries Roasted Chicken Limes

San Franciso-based DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Since its founding 10 years ago, the company says it has facilitated 5 billion consumer orders, driven over $100 billion in sales for merchants, and helped Dashers ​​earn over $35 billion through the platform.