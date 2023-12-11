12 Retail Trends A-Trending

As we wrap up 2023, it’s time to reflect on a year that was a transformative time for the grocery industry.

'Tis the season to be jolly. As we wrap up 2023, it’s time to reflect on a year that was a transformative time for the grocery industry — and not just because generative AI and retail media unlocked the potential for food retailers to squeeze more profit out of their businesses.

After several years of extreme volatility, uncertainty and growth, the past 12 months have been a level set. The good news is that we have returned to a more normal time. The bad news is that normal is never normal, and grocery retailers will be under more pressure than ever before to make the right bets on where to invest as they embrace new ways to create value and sustained growth.

Even amid the pressure, retailers that aggressively focus on the following 12 trends may be best positioned to thrive in 2024’s never normal, whatever the new year may bring: