DoorDash Taking HSA and FSA Payments

Just days after Instacart revealed that it would soon accept flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) payments on its platform to enable delivery from its more than 80,000 retail partners, DoorDash has now enabled its customers to use their HSA or FSA debit card to pay for eligible items at select merchants on its marketplace. Consumers can use their HSA and FSA funds to pay for 30,000-plus HSA-/FSA-eligible products on DoorDash, including select over-the-counter (OTC) medicine, COVID-19 test kits, first-aid supplies, menstrual products, sunscreen, home diagnostics devices, pregnancy and fertility tests, and more. To shop for qualifying items, consumers can look for the “HSA/FSA Eligible” label under individual products on select merchants’ store pages.

“With the launch of HSA and FSA payments on DoorDash, consumers can now get the essential health-and-wellness items they need, when they need them, and in a way that makes financial sense for them,” noted Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “As part of our mission to empower local economies, we’re always working to broaden access for consumers in ways that break down barriers. From over-the-counter medication and home health care equipment to COVID-19 test kits and family-planning items, HSA and FSA payments allow consumers to conveniently and affordably shop for the products they need from the merchants they trust.”

This is how it works:

Consumers go to the Account tab of their DoorDash account and access the Payment Methods section. From there, they select “HSA/FSA" under “Add payment method,” and then input the HSA or FSA debit card details to save it as a payment method.

From there, consumers can shop for HSA-/FSA-eligible items on DoorDash by looking for items designated “HSA/FSA Eligible” on store pages at select merchants.

When ready to check out, consumers will see the option to use their HSA or FSA debit card and will need to select “Use card,” or their default payment method will be used for the full total.

Consumers can order HSA- and FSA-eligible items on DoorDash from 7-Eleven, Albertsons, Bartell Drugs, CVS, DashMart, DGX, Dollar General, Duane Reade, Hy-Vee, Meijer, Rite Aid, Safeway, Walgreens, Winn-Dixie and Vons.

Millions of U.S. consumers leverage tax-advantaged savings accounts, including HSAs and FSAs to pay for health-related expenses throughout the year. “Use-it-or-lose-it” FSA funds typically expire at the end of the year.

Additionally, to help alleviate the miseries of cold and flu season, DoorDash is offering customers 30% off eligible health orders of $25 or more, up to $12, at select stores with the code HEALTHY30, now through Nov. 24. Plus, consumers with a DashPass membership can save even more on their health items with $0 delivery fee on eligible orders.