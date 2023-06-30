DoorDash Offers New Earning Modes for Dashers

San Francisco-based DoorDash has revealed new earning modes, ways to maximize earning potential and safety features for Dashers, the term the company uses for its delivery people.

Dashers will now be able to choose between two ways to earn: Earn by Time or Earn Per Offer. Earn by Time allows Dashers to earn a guaranteed hourly minimum rate for time spent on a delivery – from the moment they accept an offer until it’s dropped off – plus 100% of tips. This option was created for Dashers who prioritize reliability in their earnings, and who simply want to get on the road and dash with an exact, upfront idea of how much they’ll earn for the time it takes to complete an order.

The guaranteed hourly rate is shown at the start of a dash, allowing Dashers who proactively choose this option to see exactly how much they’ll earn per hour on delivery.

Earn Per Offer is the same earning mode that Dashers have come to know, with some updates that reflect the way that the company’s business has evolved over the past decade and give Dashers even more choice on the road.

Today, Dashers can go beyond facilitating single orders from single restaurants, from in-store shopping to package pickup. As always, when a Dasher earns per offer, they’ll still be shown the upfront guaranteed minimum amount they can expect to earn on that offer, and keep 100% of tips on top of that.

At the start of every dash where Earn by Time is available, Dashers can choose which earning mode they want to use, and at any time, they can end their dash and start a new one when available.

Dashers can also maximize earning potential with Dash Along the Way and post-checkout tipping. Dash Along the Way allows Dashers to select where they want to start dashing and receive offers that will take them directly there. Geared toward Dashers who regularly commute to their favorite zones, Dash Along the Way helps Dashers reduce downtime and maximize efficiency on the road.

DoorDash is also expanding opportunities for customers to reward Dashers for excellent service with post-checkout tipping, which enables customers to add a tip – or increase an existing one – directly in the DoorDash app, up to 30 days after delivery.

While customers can still tip at checkout like they’ve become accustomed to, this option expands the in-app tipping moments and ensures that regardless of a customer’s unique tipping preferences and habits, they’re able to easily reward Dashers for their service. With this new feature, DoorDash is implementing new nudges and reminders to encourage customers to tip after delivery.

Further, with safety a top priority, DoorDash is introducing Location Sharing so that Dashers can share their location in real time with up to five trusted contacts. Those contacts can track their loved one in real time: They’ll see if the Dasher is on a dash, if a dash has ended or if emergency assistance has been requested.