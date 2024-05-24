T&T Supermarket Partners With DoorDash

Customers ordering via DoorDash gain access to an assortment of about 3,800 items per store on average.

T&T Supermarket is partnering with DoorDash for on-demand grocery delivery.

The partnership spans 33 of the Loblaw-owned Asian grocer’s locations across Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Quebec.

Customers ordering via DoorDash gain access to an assortment of about 3,800 items per store on average — including T&T’s private label offerings like almond cookies, pineapple cakes, seaweed crisps and more.

“We take immense pride in curating a wide range of Asian products within the aisles of our stores, as it’s incredibly important for customers to continue learning about culture through food,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets, in a release. “Partnering with DoorDash, just in time to celebrate Asian Heritage Month, opens another channel to bring authentic products to customers, whether you’re looking to re-create a childhood favorite dish, or discover new flavors.”

The DoorDash app features more than 150,000 non-restaurant offerings on its Marketplace and Platform Services across North America.