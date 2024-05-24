 Skip to main content

T&T Supermarket Partners With DoorDash

Partnership spans grocer's 33 locations across Canada
DoorDash and T&T
Customers ordering via DoorDash gain access to an assortment of about 3,800 items per store on average.

T&T Supermarket is partnering with DoorDash for on-demand grocery delivery.

The partnership spans 33 of the Loblaw-owned Asian grocer’s locations across Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Quebec. 

Customers ordering via DoorDash gain access to an assortment of about 3,800 items per store on average — including T&T’s private label offerings like almond cookies, pineapple cakes, seaweed crisps and more. 

“We take immense pride in curating a wide range of Asian products within the aisles of our stores, as it’s incredibly important for customers to continue learning about culture through food,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets, in a release. “Partnering with DoorDash, just in time to celebrate Asian Heritage Month, opens another channel to bring authentic products to customers, whether you’re looking to re-create a childhood favorite dish, or discover new flavors.”

The DoorDash app features more than 150,000 non-restaurant offerings on its Marketplace and Platform Services across North America.

T&T Supermarket’s parent company, Loblaw Cos., operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

This article was originally covered by sister publication Canadian Grocer. 

