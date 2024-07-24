Weis Markets Deploys Deep AI-Based Customer Analytics for Category Management

When deployment of CINDE AI is complete, Weis Markets’ category management team should have an integrated, category-wide view with AI-based insights.

Mid-Atlantic food regional retailer Weis Markets has chosen SymphonyAI’s CINDE AI solution to generate prescriptive insights that will identify opportunities and actions to connect with customers and spur growth.

Weis Markets has worked with Palo Alto, Calif.-based SymphonyAI since 2018. When deployment of CINDE AI is complete, the grocer’s category management team should have an integrated, category-wide view with AI-based insights. Using the solution, category managers will be able to pinpoint customer behaviors and interpret the drivers of performance company-wide, down to individual stores, while also offering insights into opportunities for increasing customer loyalty.

Further, CINDE AI’s granular data-driven analytics will enable more strategic partnerships with Weis Markets’ CPG suppliers for informed, AI-based decisions to maximize category performance.