Weis Markets Deploys Deep AI-Based Customer Analytics for Category Management
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with SymphonyAI,” said Bob Gleeson, SVP of merchandising and marketing at Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets. “We expect CINDE AI to offer our category management teams a single information source based on shopper insights that will help them offer customers the selection and value they want while meeting our business goals.”
“At SymphonyAI, we are proud to lead the charge in transformative predictive and generative AI solutions, and the selection of CINDE AI by Weis showcases our commitment to delivering AI-driven prescriptive insights to enhance shopper engagement, drive sales, and achieve Weis’ business objectives,” added Manish Choudhary, president of the SymphonyAI retail-CPG division. “Our continuous innovation in AI is reshaping the landscape of enterprise SaaS, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of technological advancements.”
Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia and employs around 23,000 associates. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.