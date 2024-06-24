Grocery Marketing 101 in '24: A Professor’s Take
Weighty issues: In the book, Zwanka discusses the popularity of weight loss prescriptions, including GLP-1 medications, and their impact on the marketplace. “Diets aren’t new to our industry – I relate it to the 100-calorie pack – but Ozempic and these other drugs are serious stuff,” he said, “I’d put a bet on the consumer always looking for a way to lose weight.” In response to the clamor for and use of such drugs, he noted, brands and retailers can emphasize the importance of protein for GLP-1 users, who often lose muscle mass when they slim down.
Meat of the matter: Speaking of protein, another trend in Zwanka’s book is the return to meat eating. “It seems like we are becoming carnivores again,’ he observed.
The 2024 version of the book covers several other trends and emerging aspects of today’s grocery industry, as Zwanka delves into subjects like how to set goals for retail media networks, what ReGenAI means, the importance of supplier diversity and the ongoing blurring of lines within the “phygital” marketplace. Even as the book rolls off the press, however, he’s keeping an eye on what’s next. “I walk stores constantly looking for trends, as most of us in this industry do,” Zwanka affirmed.