Grocery Marketing 101 in '24: A Professor’s Take

As grocers get ready to turn the page on the first half of 2024, they’re set to encounter new narratives. That’s the nature of the business and something that spurs Dr. Russell Zwanka, of Western Michigan University (WMU), to regularly pen new editions of his book on food retailing.

Zwanka, director of the Food Marketing Program and professor of category management and food marketing at WMU, covers a range of topics in his latest volume, “Trends, Tips and Tactics for Today’s Grocery Industry,” now available on Amazon. Noteworthy subjects this year include revenue growth management, retail media networks and GenAI, as the educator, author and longtime grocery professional looks at behaviors and breakthroughs evident at both a store-walk level and a bird’s eye view.

“I rewrite the entire thing – it isn’t just an update,” Zwanka told Progressive Grocer. “You have the basics of the grocery industry, but it changes every year.”

In a recent interview, the professor highlighted some of the major trends over the past year, including the following:

Beverages here, there and everywhere: “Beverage is massive part of all of the changes. It’s everywhere – it’s superfruit, it’s caffeine level, it’s hydration,” Zwanka asserted, noting that it may be time for some category name changes. “I call it ‘refrigerated’ now, because the milk is not all coming from a cow.” Additionally, he pointed out, there‘s a lot of crossover, or “leaking,” going on as established brands enter new territories and segments. The buzz around low-ABV drinks is translating to different shopper behaviors as well.

Holding high: Inflation rates may be moving down, but consumers are faced with – and understand all too well – the impact of higher price points compared with previous eras. “There are still too many people not talking about it. ‘Versus last month’ is not a true meter of inflation when it’s up so much since 2019,” the professor observed, adding that shoppers are coping by continuing to embrace store brands and cooking more at home.