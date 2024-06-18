Why CEOs Are Having Hard Conversations

Below are some key quotes from CGF members and Global Summit speakers:

“You have to find a way of making yourself relevant to the generations in the media form they are consuming. That’s always been true, but you have to be relevant and meet them where they are. Having said that, there is also a strong undercurrent of live experiences, as the consumption and the ecosystem of digital becomes more murky or remains murky – then there is actually the attractiveness of live events and physical world experiences. That's a great place.”—James Quincey, Chairman and CEO, The Coca-Cola Co.

“Walmart is a very purpose-driven company – we are always looking to help people save money. I’ve seen that resonate, whether you are in a tough or buoyant economy – people want value. Also, we still see the emergence of private brands and what we’ve established is that it’s not trading down. We just launched bettergoods, and we are giving consumers the ability to build a basket that allows them to stay in the budget they have and fill in gaps with private brands.”—Kathryn McLay, President and CEO, Walmart International

“I think for us, what we need to do as companies, is to innovate with knowledge and increase the knowledge that we have on sustainability. Products have to be functionally superior, but at the same time address one of those sustainability priorities – that is where you can have a big impact as a company. For example, we recently launched a new laundry detergent called Wonder Wash, which is for short cycle washing.”—Hein Schumacher, CEO, Unilever

“My callout is to work together to convince consumers to make more sustainable choices as regards to plastic. One of my favorite sayings is that ‘Vision without execution is hallucination' and I think in all these topics we are really in the execution phase, and normally in this room we're pretty good at executing. So it's time to act.”—Alexis Perakis-Valat, President, Consumer Products Division, L'Oréal

“The global plastic treaty is a massive opportunity. We must not underestimate what this is. This is about building regulation that is better for business – it’s about getting it right.”—Dame Ellen MacArthur, Founder and Chair of Trustees, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation

“If you are a retailer, you have to ask manufacturers to deliver against these standards. The more retailers who ask and the more consistent the effort, the easier it will be. Get to know and understand the Golden Design Rules and how to get on board, because it is fast becoming the standard for package design.”—Galen Weston, Chairman, Loblaw Cos. Ltd.

“There’s no better way to change nuanced growth within than (by) using a retail media network to better target the audience you are trying to convert.”—John S. Phillips, SVP, Customer Supply Chain and Go-to-Market, PepsiCo.

“By 2023, 75% of new consumers will come from emerging markets. Young consumers in Asia and the Middle East are 1.5-2 times more likely to trade up versus their western peers.“—Sajal Kohli, Senior Partner, McKinsey

"What’s going to really game-change the future of AI or generative AI is the quality of your data, not the amount of compute. The data that you have, the ability to understand consumers, the judgement, in other words, will not be commoditized. That will be the special sauce for all of us."—Tony Xu, CEO, DoorDash