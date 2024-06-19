Dollar Stores Get Serious About Private-Label Investments

Dollar stores have upgraded their private label assortments to give shoppers unique products at a value.
Time to Grow
Dollar General’s Li notes that ever-changing economic conditions have created growth opportunities for the value retailer and store brands overall. As a result, the continued development of private label assortments could be the key to dollar stores’ efforts to separate themselves from other retailers while also offering shoppers high-value products.
“One of the many ways Dollar General differentiates itself is our focus on value,” he asserts. “We want to make our customers happy by meeting and exceeding expectations. We made significant enhancements to our private brands in 2023, and we know how important these value offerings are for our customers. We believe these products will further differentiate Dollar General in the marketplace as we look to provide quality products that are customer-centric, on-trend, national-brand or better, and stretch our shoppers’ dollars even further.”
The ongoing effort to expand its private label assortment in recent years is highlighted by the launch of the reformulated and rebranded Nature’s Menu assortment of dog and cat food in 2022.
Responding to consumers seeking affordable, high-quality pet food, the line was revamped to include dry-food options made with natural ingredients such as real beef, lamb and cage-free chicken. The wet-food assortment was updated with added vitamins and minerals, and made with real meat, poultry or fish.
Also in 2022, the retailer debuted its OhGood! private label nutritional supplement line. The assortment of gummy vitamins is non-GMO and gluten-free, with select vegetarian or vegan options. Items in the line have retail prices between $5 and $7.
A year later, Dollar General launched the aforementioned Clover Valley private label assortment of more than 100 new items, including sauces, condiments, entrées, sides and snacks.
With continued expansion of private label assortments a focus for dollar stores, industry experts contend that there’s more these retailers can do to expand their respective customer bases. Grocery is one area of potential growth.
“Food and grocery essentials generally carry lower margins but are fast-moving goods and have higher sales densities than general merchandise products,” says Coresight’s Naik. “The increase in shopping frequency will provide the opportunity to drive incremental sales across all categories, including higher-margin discretionary products.”