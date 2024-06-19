Dollar Stores Get Serious About Private-Label Investments

At a time when American consumers are looking to save money when they shop, the store closures affecting Family Dollar and 99 Cents Only came as a surprise to some.

Despite this news, the retail industry as a whole remains bullish on the channel. Playing an ever-growing role within the aisles of dollar stores are private label products. Leading retailers in the channel have grown their respective assortments in recent years by developing items that are something other than name-brand equivalents. This continued effort is not only providing high-value items to consumers, but also offering points of differentiation for each retailer.

For example, when Dollar General launched its proprietary Clover Valley line nearly 30 years ago, it did so intending to carry products that would be equivalent to name-brand items currently available. But as has been seen with many retailers in recent years, the mindset of the dollar store’s merchandise team evolved.

“Our customers started telling us they wanted variety and innovation, not only me-too products,” says Jackie Li, SVP of private brands and global sourcing at Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General. “We then started developing products that were equal to or better than the national brands.”

Value Proposition

New product development has also been key to private label growth at Dollar Tree-owned Family Dollar. At the end of 2023, Rick Dreiling, chairman and CEO of Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, reported that private label penetration rates at Family Dollar had reached 14%, and that the retailer was on target to hit its penetration rate goal of 20% by 2026. This was despite the fact that Family Dollar was in the midst of shrinking its store count by 600 by the midway point of 2024.

“We believe that as the customer is looking for greater value, they have more options within our private brands,” said Dollar Tree CFO Jeff Davis during the company’s fourth-quarter conference call. “It’s an opportunity for us to improve our margins. And, to the extent that there is sort of price deflation, there’s an opportunity to provide even more value as we think about how we sort that particular product line.”