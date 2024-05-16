CVS Unveils New Store Brand, Expands Food Portfolio

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, has launched Well Market, a new store brand consumables line offering snacks, beverages and groceries.

“Our goal at CVS Health is to be the most consumer-centric health care solutions company,” noted Musab Balbale, chief merchandising officer at CVS Health. “Through this repositioning and expansion of our food and beverage portfolio, we are doing more by providing new nutritious options our customers crave. From the easy-to-understand packaging to the delicious snacks themselves, our customers can feel great about consuming Well Market products as part of their individual wellness goals.”

The new line brings 40 items to the shelves of CVS Pharmacy stores across the country and on CVS.com starting today, with product rollouts continuing through the end of the year. Further, the existing Gold Emblem, Gold Emblem abound and Big Chill product lines will be brought under the Well Market umbrella over time.

Taste-tested ahead of launch, the expertly crafted Well Market line provides a combination of nutrition options and on-trend flavors designed to cater to diverse taste preferences. Among its offerings are the first-to-market line of flavor-infused sprouted almonds, including Salt & Vinegar, Zesty Dill Pickle and Maple Cinnamon, with each flavor infused during the sprouting process. This technique not only intensifies the flavor and keeps hands clean, but also may help the body digest nutrients found in the almonds more easily. Well Market also features a selection of products containing no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colors, and with 0 grams of trans fats. They’re suitable for people with specific dietary needs or preferences such as vegan, gluten-free or keto; those seeking options to meet a wide variety of wellness goals; or snackers just looking to satisfy a craving for something more indulgent.

“We anticipate consumer preferences, and the creation of Well Market is no exception,” observed Mike Wier, VP, store brands at CVS Health. “Well Market offers exciting new options for consumers to explore their taste preferences and nutritional needs. Crave-worthy snacks can be part of a balanced lifestyle, and that’s what we help our customers achieve at CVS Pharmacy.”

Most items in the Well Market line are priced between $2.99 to $8.99 and are covered by CVS’ 100%-money-back guarantee. In keeping with the company’s goal of ensuring that all store-brand packaging is 100% reusable, recyclable and compostable by 2030, existing Gold Emblem and Gold Emblem abound nut products currently in non-recyclable composite canisters will switch to recyclable PET jars under the Well Market label.

New Well Market products launching this year include Probiotic-Boosted Dried Prunes, Dried Pineapple-Passion Fruit Bites, Dried Mango Bites, Jalapeno Roasted In-Shell Pistachios, No-Shell Pistachios, Vanilla-Flavored Honey Roasted Pecans, Maple Cinnamon Flavor-Infused Almonds, Salt & Vinegar Flavor-Infused Almonds, Zesty Dill Pickle Flavor-Infused Almonds, Dark Chocolate Lightly Dipped Almonds, Dark Chocolate Lightly Dipped Cashews, Dark Chocolate Lightly Dipped Pistachios, Dark Chocolate Lightly Dipped Peanuts, Dark Chocolate Lightly Dipped Trio, Salted Caramel Trail Mix Bites, Banana Nut Trail Mix Bites, Chocolate Hazelnut Trail Mix Bites, Blueberry Pomegranate Trail Mix Bites, Asian Snack Blend Snack Mix, Apple Crisp Trail Mix, Mexican Street Corn Snack Mix, Oatmeal Crunch Trail Mix, Turmeric Curry Trail Mix, Peanut Butter & Caramel Probiotic-Boosted Popcorn, Ghee & Pink Salt Popcorn, Olive Oil & Sea Salt, White Cheddar Popcorn, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Multigrain Tortilla Chips, Sea Salt Veggie Straws, Ranch Veggie Straws, Sea Salt Rustic Plantain Chips, Everything Bagel Gluten-Free Pita Chips, Fruity-Cereal Gluten-Free Cookies, Chocolate Chip Gluten-Free Cookies, Super Fruit Protein-Boosted Granola, Dark Chocolate Protein-Boosted Granola, Cinnamon Goji Protein-Boosted Oatmeal, Berry Vanilla Protein-Boosted Oatmeal, Purified Alkaline Water, Raspberry Lemonade Hydrate & Glow Drink Mix, and Cocoa Cinnamon Focus Drink Mix.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has over 300,000 colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America.