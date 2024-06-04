 Skip to main content

Private Label Beauty Sales Stay Hot

Albertsons, Family Dollar and Target among retailers fueling growth with new product launches
Greg Sleter, Store Brands
Product innovation has led to the rapid rise of the store brand beauty and personal care market.

Following strong growth in 2023, sales of private label beauty and personal care products continue to grow in 2024, according to figures from the Private Label Manufacturers Association.

Citing data from Circana, beauty products during the year’s first quarter were up 7.9% in dollars and 2.1% in unit sales. The biggest gains by percentage were seen in eye cosmetics (up 70% to $41 million in sales); lip cosmetics (up 50%, $26 million); facial cosmetics (up 37%, $49 million) and women's fragrances (up 29%, $50 million).

In 2023, private label beauty department sales were up 10.4% to $3.9 billion when compared to 2022, with unit sales rising 2% to 956 million.

“As sales figures prove, retailers are committed to beauty, cosmetics and personal care store brands by offering high-quality, innovative products at accessible price points,” said Anthony Aloia, PLMA’s corporate VP. “The beauty and cosmetics pavilion at the PLMA Show will empower retailers to build on these efforts by featuring all the must-have products that help consumers look and feel their best.” 

He noted that the annual November Private Label Trade Show hosted by PLMA at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago will offer a broad selection of beauty and personal care products. These include hair care, men’s grooming, skincare, lip balm, serums, eye masks, bath and shower, nail care, and beauty tools.

The continued strong growth in beauty and personal care is driven by the continued launch of new retail private label products. Featured launches include: 

  • Family Dollar: Levitate Beauty, a collection of cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and more. All products are priced at $7 and under. The assortment includes specialty products like an exfoliating cleanser made with green tea and caviar lime extract. Plus, there’s an eye cream made with avocado oil, coffee extract and retinol; and hyaluronic acid serum infused with Provitamin B5.
  • Sephora: The Sephora Collection includes makeup, tools, skin care products and more. New items include a lacquer lipstick, volumizing mascara, eyeshadow primer, and clear false eyelash glue.
  • Target: Goodfellow & Co men’s grooming products, including shampoo, conditioner, beard oil and facial scrub.
  • Albertsons Cos.: Signature Care cherry almond scented lotion, oil-free eye makeup remover, foaming facial cleanser and dry touch sunscreen lotion.
  • CVS Pharmacy: one+other self-care staples, including barber shears, nail shapers, nail clippers, cotton balls and slant tweezers.

