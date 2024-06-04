Private Label Beauty Sales Stay Hot

Following strong growth in 2023, sales of private label beauty and personal care products continue to grow in 2024, according to figures from the Private Label Manufacturers Association.

Citing data from Circana, beauty products during the year’s first quarter were up 7.9% in dollars and 2.1% in unit sales. The biggest gains by percentage were seen in eye cosmetics (up 70% to $41 million in sales); lip cosmetics (up 50%, $26 million); facial cosmetics (up 37%, $49 million) and women's fragrances (up 29%, $50 million).

[RELATED: How AI Is Affecting Beauty Brand Marketing]

In 2023, private label beauty department sales were up 10.4% to $3.9 billion when compared to 2022, with unit sales rising 2% to 956 million.