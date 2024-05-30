Kroger Adds to Its Private Label Pet Food Line

The Kroger Co. has expanded its line of affordable, premium pet food, and also redesigned its packaging to highlight the brand's core benefits of high quality, performance and accessibility.

The new items feature a unique blend of ingredients including vitamins, minerals, botanicals and probiotics, and include:

Abound Wild Beginnings Beef Venison & Lamb Adult Dry Dog Food

Abound Pro Vet Formulated Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe Healthy Weight Adult Dry Dog Food

Abound Pro Vet Formulated Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe Skin & Coat Adult Dry Dog Food

Abound Pro Vet Formulated Beef & Sweet Potato Recipe Small Breed Dog Food

Abound Pro + Sensitive Skin & Stomach Dry Cat Food Recipe

Abound Pro + Indoor Weight Hairball Care (Chicken and Turkey) Dry Cat Food

"Pets are cherished members of our families, offering unconditional love and companionship every day," said Juan De Paoli, VP, Our Brands. "Kroger is excited to introduce new Abound products with even more nutrient-dense ingredients, specialty formulations and training treats. Pets enrich our lives, and a healthy diet with Abound is a simple way to show love to our four-legged friends."

According to Kroger, Abound includes high-quality, nutrient-dense ingredients without unwanted fillers, and meat, poultry or fish is always the number one ingredient. The updated formulas will also be available in wet and dry cat food, as well as dog treats.

A recent report from the American Pet Products Association found that total pet industry sales hit $147 billion last year and the industry is expected to continue its recent growth trajectory. At grocery stores, mass stores, pet stores and other retail locations, pet parents shelled out $64.4 billion on pet food and drinks in 2023.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.