Grab-and-Go Foods Enter New Phase

Rich Products recognizes the role of desserts and other treats in grab-and-go operations, whether for special occasions or everyday indulgences.

Make It Snappy

The pandemic was critical in changing consumer behaviors in regard to grab-and-go food in a very literal sense, notes Richard Saker, president and CEO of Holmdel, N.J.-based Saker ShopRites. Many consumers in the New York metro area are fussy about their cold cuts and often place orders at the service deli counter, During the pandemic, however a lot of consumers just weren’t going to hang around the deli counter and risk another shopper passing on the COVID-19 virus.

“They wanted to spend less time in the store,” recounts Saker. “They wanted to take that trip that might be an hour and cut it down to 15 minutes.”

As a result, the pre-cut sliced cold-cut case that supermarkets would mount near the service counter suddenly became acceptable as consumers tried to limit their time in stores.

It’s not that more elaborate presentations of grab-and-go food didn’t exist before COVID, observes Saker, but the pandemic started a shift in consumer thinking. Then, as stay-at-home guidelines dragged on and consumers learned to prepare meals on a par with what they ate or ordered from restaurants, the mindset shifted further. As the COVID crisis eased, consumers repopulated restaurants, but inflation took off and remains high in service industries. The relative price of restaurant meals increased significantly at the same time that consumers were returning to workplaces and found themselves too time crunched to make the meals they once prepared at home. Through all this, the attraction of grab-and-go food increased.

[RELATED: Why Consumers Are Opting for Foodservice at Retail Over Restaurant Meals]

According to Saker, one broad consequence of all of these developments has been an evolution in how consumers think about meals. He maintains that there’s no dominant eating pattern; rather, consumers shop in a way that balances dollar and time savings. Of course, most do a basic core food shopping trip regularly, but a great majority purchase food more than once a week. In all of those occasions, grab-and-go food is attractive as a time saver, especially when consumers would rather take it easy at home than make a big meal.

Saker points out that his stores can save consumers time and money. Take his clamshell-packaged eggplant parmesan entrées, which combine convenience, freshness and flavor.

“People used to make this at home, but it’s very difficult,” he explains. “You’ll see these throughout our stores. These are all made in our commissaries. … I put very short shelf life on it, but this is microwavable. This is what the people want today. And for $11.99, you could feed three people with this.”

Throw in a salad, he suggests, and you’ve got a healthy, satisfying family meal.

Saker ShopRite runs four commissaries. From experience, Saker advises that, as grab- and-go food programs expand, it’s critical to involve people with culinary and commissary backgrounds who understand food preparation and how to conduct it successfully. Quality assurance professionals may be needed as an operation scales up. Saker even welcomes inspectors because, he emphasizes, to do otherwise would be to deal with some unpleasant consequences.