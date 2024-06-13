Crookies, Banh Mi Boards and Muhammara

Change Is Constant

In addition to Haaf's keynote, IDDBA 2024 featured speakers such as celebrity entrepreneurs Jose Andres, Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, and others. But the most insightful speakers included those who spoke as part of a panel moderated by 210 Analytics President Anne-Marie Roerink on the ever-changing dynamics in food retailing. The session featured Jewel Hunt, GVP of fresh merchandising at Albertsons Cos.; Josh Bickford, president of Clyde's Donuts; Jody Barrick, SVP entrepreneurship and sales at UNFI; and David Searle, VP of sales at Land O'Lakes.

The panel discussed the six guiding trends at IDDBA this year, including the influence of food not only the body but also on the mind and spirit; sustainability and sourcing; technology; youth and staying young at heart; community and convenience; and culinary diversity.

Roerink kicked off the session by discussing IDDBA's six guiding trends "through the eyes of the consumer," with research highlighting the generational differences driving grocery shopping trips today.

"What we're seeing is that there's massive differences comparing low-income to high-income, different regions, different ethnicity, but more than anything, massive generational gaps that we're seeing out in the marketplace," Roerink said. "Every single one of the questions that we had in the survey, we saw vastly different attitudes and behaviors between the Gen Z's, the Millennials, the Gen Xers, and the Boomers. And that means as we think through our store, the fact that for 30 years we have been catering to that big boomer generation, we have to figure out how do we continue to safeguard their spending but also start turning our eye toward the future."

She said Gen Z, Millennials and even Gen X are being highly influenced by social media when it comes to what food and beverages they buy.

"In 2019 you saw a very high share of food and beverage dollars coming out of the supermarket channel. Still the case today, but if you look at where younger generations over-index, it tends to be for mass supercenter, club and online," Roerink said. "That means whenever we have these young folks in our stores, we better optimize that trip and get every planned and unplanned purchase in those parts."

Roerink asked Jewel Hunt of Albertsons how retailers should be balancing the demands on the deli specifically, from keeping the hot sellers in stock while at the same time offering LTOs that could drive incremental sales.

"I think you need to listen to the voice of the customer," Hunt said. "Our customers love the things that are comfort foods and they come back for those time and time again, whether it's their favorite fried chicken, baked chicken and all the accompaniments that go along with it, that's the easy part. They also like to be inspired with some culinary inspiration around flavors and experiment a little bit for some new fun flavors. That would be anything from Pan-Asian to things from the Latin area, and they like to experiment and spice it up a little bit along with those comfort foods they purchase all the time."

Josh Bickford of Clyde's Donuts added: "The data really shows that after years of SKU consolidation, people are really desperate for new flavors and new innovation. If you look at these wonderful mega trends as well, globally inspired things like spiced chai and other items are really important to the consumer right now. But the nostalgic or traditional items always need to be there also."

The panel also discussed how promotions, social media and wellness trends are influencing consumer behavior and sales.

"The consumer is definitely reading labels. They're looking for that cleaner, simpler ingredient statement," Hunt said. "And in my departments in both bakery and deli, they are being very conscious of what's there, but they're also giving themselves permission to indulge in bakery when they're looking for that special treat. When I think about how they are shopping and their behavior, they are really looking for a few things. They're looking for freshness, quality, convenience, and value. If you can deliver on all those for what they need at that point and they're making that decision, you really come through with a winning solution. At the same time. They like to experiment, taste really drives them, and if it tastes great, they'll be back."

Roerink cited data showing that retailers have an opportunity in the deli they might not be leveraging.