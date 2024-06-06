Weis Markets Slashes Prices on 600 Popular Dairy Products

Weis Markets has expanded its Low, Low Price (LLP) program to reduce prices on 600-plus of its most popular brand-name and Weis Quality dairy products.

“We believe in long-term commitment and are committed to ensuring our customers are getting the best prices,” noted Weis Markets SVP of Merchandising and Marketing Bob Gleeson. “Our company has been focused on lowering prices since the launch of our Low, Low Price program in 2019. Since then, Weis Markets customers have saved more than $40 million on 10,000 brand-name and Weis Quality grocery, produce, pantry and frozen products. Now customers will find strong everyday savings on some of our most popular dairy items.”

The red Low, Low Price tag on shelves at Weis Markets stores indicates the best everyday price on items throughout the store. The LLP program now offers reduced prices on more than 600 dairy items, among them the following:

Weis Quality American Singles (48 ounces)

Blue Diamond Almond Breeze (Original and Vanilla)

Sargento Natural Cheese Slices

Dannon Light and Fit Greek Yogurt (4-count package)

Kozy Shack Pudding (22 ounces)

Simply Orange Juice (52 ounces)

Gold Peak Real Brewed Tea (52 ounces)

Last year, the product grew to include breakfast foods. It expanded to produce in 2020 and frozen items in 2022.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.