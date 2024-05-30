Giant Eagle Lowers Grocery Prices This Summer

Giant Eagle has kicked off summer with the launch of a new Deals for Days promotion.

To alleviate some of the economic strain on shoppers buying food, Giant Eagle Inc. has lowered prices on more than 1,000 seasonal items through its new promotion, Deals for Days. According to the regional grocer, this will put an estimated $7.5 million back into customers’ wallets over the eight-week summer promotion.

Starting May 30 through July 31, Deals for Days offers savings on a wide variety of national and store brands. Products include burgers, hot dogs, fruits and vegetables, travel-ready essentials, and health-and-wellness items – delivering average per-item savings of 19% at the retailer’s Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

"At Giant Eagle, we are committed to listening and responding to our customers, and right now, they are telling us that they need more ways to save on the products that matter most to them,” said Brian Ferrier, SVP of merchandising at Giant Eagle. “We’re confident that we have created meaningful savings across the store, helping ease budgets and encourage those summer celebrations we all enjoy.”

Many retailers’ reputation scores have fallen as prices cut into consumer trust, according to the recently released Axios Harris Poll 100. High prices and the perception of high prices were behind a lot of the sentiment. “Industries where consumers see price hikes for everyday items have declining trust,” the Harris Poll researchers wrote.

As a result, many food retailers, including Giant Eagle, are offering shoppers a break on prices this summer. Most recently, Walgreens also revealed that it's lowering prices on more than 1,300 national- and store-brand products, including food, health-and-wellness, personal care, and seasonal categories.

Meanwhile, Giant Eagle indicated that its summer-focused campaign will be followed by future seasonally relevant Deals for Days promotional periods that provide millions of dollars in additional savings for shoppers on items purchased most frequently during upcoming occasions such as back to school, fall football and Halloween, and the November and December holiday season.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.