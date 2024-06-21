White House Digs Into Grocery Inflation

The White House shared in a blog post this week that grocery inflation is easing while wages are rising.

Inflation – especially the elevated price of food – has become a political flashpoint in an election year. The subject remained top of mind this week, as the Biden Administration published a blog post on grocery inflation.

In the report penned by the Council of Economic Advisors (CEA), the White House reiterated the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) information showing that food-at-home prices inflation is easing and noted that wages have increased. “Because wage growth has outpaced grocery price growth, it takes slightly less work to purchase a bag of groceries relative to a year ago,” the economists declared.

Additionally, the CEA post highlighted data showing that 27% of the average consumer’s grocery bundle experienced a price decline from May 2023 to May 2024. According to their information, 77% of the grocery basket was less affected by inflation than last year.

The White House report highlighted several food retailers that have announced price cuts in recent months, including ALDI, Amazon, Target, Walgreens and Walmart. At the same time, however, the Administration contends that markups in the grocery business remain higher than other retailers’ markups.