Giant Eagle Offers Personalized Cash-Back Opportunities for Shoppers

Giant Eagle Inc. has revealed a large-scale partnership with Upside. Following the completion of a successful pilot, shoppers can now use Upside's mobile app to access personalized cash back promotions at more than180 Giant Eagle and Market District locations and more than 165 of its GetGo locations in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The partnership makes Giant Eagle the first retailer on Upside's platform to provide cash-back opportunities in three separate categories: grocery (Giant Eagle and Market District), fuel (GetGo), and convenience (GetGo).

“We’re continually looking for ways to meet new and existing customers where they are, which is why we’re excited to officially roll out this partnership with Upside,” said Justin Weinstein, chief strategy and marketing officer at Giant Eagle. “Upside allows our guests to earn cash back while shopping at our stores, including our GetGo convenience store locations. This benefit stacks on top of our myPerks loyalty program and is another way we’re executing on our promise to deliver value to our customers across all Giant Eagle brands.”

Upside’s platform encourages customer loyalty, which was demonstrated during last year's pilot program with Giant Eagle. The retailer added sites to the pilot in waves to monitor performance and validate impact and found: