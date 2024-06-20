 Skip to main content

Giant Eagle Offers Personalized Cash-Back Opportunities for Shoppers

Retailer partners with Upside to provide value in grocery, fuel and convenience categories
Marian Zboraj
Upside and Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle joins Upside mobile app to provide cash back opportunities in grocery, fuel and convenience.

Giant Eagle Inc. has revealed a large-scale partnership with Upside. Following the completion of a successful pilot, shoppers can now use Upside's mobile app to access personalized cash back promotions at more than180 Giant Eagle and Market District locations and more than 165 of its GetGo locations in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The partnership makes Giant Eagle the first retailer on Upside's platform to provide cash-back opportunities in three separate categories: grocery (Giant Eagle and Market District), fuel (GetGo), and convenience (GetGo).

“We’re continually looking for ways to meet new and existing customers where they are, which is why we’re excited to officially roll out this partnership with Upside,” said Justin Weinstein, chief strategy and marketing officer at Giant Eagle. “Upside allows our guests to earn cash back while shopping at our stores, including our GetGo convenience store locations. This benefit stacks on top of our myPerks loyalty program and is another way we’re executing on our promise to deliver value to our customers across all Giant Eagle brands.”

Upside’s platform encourages customer loyalty, which was demonstrated during last year's pilot program with Giant Eagle. The retailer added sites to the pilot in waves to monitor performance and validate impact and found:

  • On the fuel side, Upside transactions have quickly driven a 2.2-times sales lift, compared with similar non-Upside customers.
  • In grocery, Giant Eagle stores are using the platform to engage new and infrequent customers that are typically hard to reach: 10% of Upside users are entirely new to Giant Eagle, and 40% are infrequent Giant Eagle customers who are now coming in-store more often.
  • 56.4% of the new/non-loyalty users that Upside brought in chose to join the myPerks rewards program during or after their first use of Upside.
[RELATED: Upside, Price Chopper/Market 32 Increase Shopper Benefits]

“This partnership with Giant Eagle is an example of the ways we can influence a retailer’s profitability by helping them grow their customer base and increase adoption of their loyalty programs," said Tyler Renaghan, VP of grocery at Washington D.C.-based Upside. "We’re excited to grow our relationship and find new ways to drive more people in-store."

Upside is a marketplace that connects consumers with brick-and-mortar retailers through personalized offers. Upside works with more than 100,000 retailers nationwide to help them reach new customers and convert them into regular customers. 

In addition to earning cashback through the Upside app, Giant Eagle shoppers can save even more this summer with the retailer's Deals for Days promotion, running through July 31. Giant Eagle revealed in May that it was lowering prices on more than 1,000 seasonal items through this new promotion. According to the regional grocer, this will put an estimated $7.5 million back into customers’ wallets over the eight-week summer promotion.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.

