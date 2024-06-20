Giant Eagle Offers Personalized Cash-Back Opportunities for Shoppers
“This partnership with Giant Eagle is an example of the ways we can influence a retailer’s profitability by helping them grow their customer base and increase adoption of their loyalty programs," said Tyler Renaghan, VP of grocery at Washington D.C.-based Upside. "We’re excited to grow our relationship and find new ways to drive more people in-store."
Upside is a marketplace that connects consumers with brick-and-mortar retailers through personalized offers. Upside works with more than 100,000 retailers nationwide to help them reach new customers and convert them into regular customers.
In addition to earning cashback through the Upside app, Giant Eagle shoppers can save even more this summer with the retailer's Deals for Days promotion, running through July 31. Giant Eagle revealed in May that it was lowering prices on more than 1,000 seasonal items through this new promotion. According to the regional grocer, this will put an estimated $7.5 million back into customers’ wallets over the eight-week summer promotion.