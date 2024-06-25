Q&A: How Artificial and Human Intelligence Can Address Grocery’s Biggest Issues

While predictive AI may be a key part of the future of grocery retailing, the human ability to think ahead and adapt is still perennially powerful. That is a key takeaway from a recent conversation with Manish Choudhary, president of enterprise AI SaaS provider SymphonyAI’s Retail CPG division .

Progressive Grocer spoke with Choudhary on a range of topics impacting grocers and how AI-driven transformation, SaaS and machine learning can help them move their businesses ahead at a time of ever-narrow margins.

Progressive Grocer: What are some of the main trends driving the use of generative and predictive AI to solve simultaneous challenges in our industry?

Manish Choudhary: It’s not a secret that inflation has been a problem and labor has been a problem and increases are causing retailers to figure out every means of efficiency. Another market trend that is not a secret is the fight between the e-commerce channel and the physical grocery channel – there are more people shopping the e-commerce channel and e-commerce is becoming fairly diverse now. Also, the use of generative and predictive AI is really amplifying what workers are doing, and that productivity is going to create a much bigger divide between adapters and naysayers in the retail industry.

PG: How can grocers and their tech partners respond to these challenges, as technology is advancing in tandem with trends?

MC: We are responding by addressing all three trends. Starting with the biggest trend, how do retailers increase margins? They have to become customer-centric to increase margins – their supply chain, forecasting, assortment and shelf design have to become more about what consumers are doing than what CPGs have been traditionally telling them. Retailers need to increase basket size, but also increase the margins of basket size. We’ve done things in this area, like connecting supply chains and forecasting to loyalty promotions and connecting the store ops side to help the people managing stores and shelves. There are a lot of unobvious insights that humans would take a longer time to use to make decisions.

Second, in the e-commerce trend, we believe that we are providing signals and software to allow retailers to compete with e-commerce channels or combine channels. We can also tell what is happening around competition and what optimizations they need to run from a segment point of view.

Last but not least are GenAI and predictive AI. I believe that this is one of those moments like when the dotcom (era) came and there were naysayers and adopters. AI has been there for a long time, but we are at a moment when it is going mainstream.