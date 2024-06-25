Q&A: How Artificial and Human Intelligence Can Address Grocery’s Biggest Issues
PG: What about those who may be hesitant about genAI and predictive AI for certain reasons?
MC: We started a few years back and are among the top in GenAI and predictive AI in providing solutions, deploying solutions and making it commercially available.
A lot of the fears about adoption, from my personal point of view, come from a lack of understanding. When you don’t understand something, you look at it as a glass half empty.
PG: Things are moving quickly, but what are some of the most notable accelerations in this space?
MC: Back three to five years ago, you had to be a data or AI person to work with AI, but now with the advancements, especially with OpenAI, it has moved significantly so you don’t need to understand the technology. You do have to understand the business so you can ask the relevant questions and get the relevant answers. That’s a shift, and more people are moving toward analyzing data to understand the information and ask questions to the AI models. For example, you may have to make a strategic decision if you will measure on profitability.
PG: How does this play out for the shopper?
MC: In very simplistic terms, when a consumer wants to buy a bottle of ketchup, we want to make it easy. They are going to make a decision anyway – what if we can help them?
PG How can you combine leadership vision with these capabilities?
MC: This is a boardroom conversation. Investors and customers are asking what they (retail leaders) will do about it. We are doing more c-suite meetings and we have ‘bootcamps’ where we bring in chief merchants and their teams including category managers and other people who are making decisions. It’s a class in which we talk about what they need to change skillsets and get their arms around how predictive AI can transform their business.
PG: What are some emerging areas of opportunity in retail, in your opinion?
MC: One thing we are focusing on is taking technology and putting it into grocery at convenience. More people are going to places like QuikTrip, Shell and BP and stopping in longer. What they do for 20 minutes when their EV is charging, for example, is to buy milk, apples, and other usual things that they would have gone to a grocery store to pick up. It is convenience for fuel and for food, and I have a feeling that trend will grow.
PG: How personally excited are you about the possibilities of these technologies?
MC: The market indicators are telling us that this is just the start -- it is that sort of transformation. Of course, skeptics will say it’s a bubble, but these are too big not to be true.
Consumer behaviors are changing faster than ever now. I look at the next generation and how their behaviors as consumers are very different. They go on mobile phones, and want to order certain things online and buy certain things in the store – and they expect technology to solve problems.
More than anything else, I am a technologist. I live with it, I ask questions.