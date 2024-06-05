Good Food Holdings Selects SymphonyAI’s Connected Retail Solution

Good Food Holdings has revealed that it’s implementing SymphonyAI’s suite of connected retail software, encompassing CINDE demand performance, CINDE store and shelf performance, and CINDE merchandising, to enable end-to-end integrated intelligence to swiftly drive informed actions across store, shelf, merchandise and supply chain for its five West Coast banners. SymphonyAI was chosen to improve enterprise-wide insights and on-shelf availability.

The software will unify data while supporting various item hierarchies at Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, Metropolitan Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets locations. Using such supply chain capabilities as demand forecasting AI, store replenishment, fresh and kitchen management, and distributed order management, Good Food Holdings will aim to achieve connected forecasting and availability to ensure shoppers have consistent access to their preferred items in every store.

[RELATED: GenAI Is Poised to Alter Trajectory of Grocery Operations]

Additionally, Good Food Holdings is piloting CINDE Store Intelligence with AI and computer vision to glean real-time insights into shelf conditions with prioritized workflows and insight-based recommendations that improve on-shelf availability, with the end goals of increasing revenues and shopper satisfaction.

CINDE Merchandising provides Good Food Holdings with real-time customer insights transformed into prescriptive actions that enable category managers to optimize assortments, while CINDE Connected Promotions offers AI-based analysis of sales, customer and promotion data to allow Good Food Holdings to deliver high-impact, customer-centric promotional offers and avoid ineffective promos erode revenue and margin attainment.

“With the SymphonyAI connected retail portfolio, we can ensure high-quality, consistent shopper experience across all our banners while achieving system-wide efficiencies and processes to scale seamlessly,” said Neil Stern, CEO of Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings. “The integrated end-to-end view from SymphonyAI gives us shelf-to-supplier insights and efficiencies that make our supply chain, merchandising and promotions more robust and engaging while bringing our product strategies to life at the shelf. We are excited to team with SymphonyAI to strengthen our customer-centric brand promise and take our operations to a higher level of maturity.”

“We are bringing the vision of connected retail to reality for Good Food Holdings as they position company-wide for growth, scale and long-term customer loyalty,” added Manish Choudhary, retail/CPG division president at SymphonyAI. “We are excited to help Good Food Holdings deliver enhanced shopper experience using end-to-end solutions from SymphonyAI’s industry-leading predictive and generative AI portfolio.”