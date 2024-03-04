New Seasons Market Reveals Grand-Opening Date for Latest Store

New Seasons Market has revealed that the grand opening of its newest store, located at the Milwaukie Marketplace, in Milwaukie, Ore., will take place. on Wednesday, March 27. The festivities will kick off with a bread-breaking ceremony at 10 a.m., featuring Milwaukie Mayor Lisa Batey, Store Manager Joe McCarthy and the location’s food recovery partner, Clackamas Service Center.

“As the doors swing open at New Seasons Market Milwaukie Marketplace, we’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the warmth and support from our incredible community,” noted McCarthy. “Together, let’s continue to cultivate a vibrant, healthy and thriving neighborhood. Thank you for welcoming us!”

Filling a 35,375-square-foot space at 10830 SE Oak Street, the new store features a larger footprint than a traditional New Seasons Market to serve not just as a grocery destination, but also as a community hub.

“We are thrilled to have New Season’s open its doors to our city,” said Batey. “They are not only providing quality food products and jobs for our residents, but also helping rejuvenate and bring life to Milwaukie Marketplace. We are fortunate to have them as our newest neighbor!”

Among the key features of the new store are:

Local and organic produce sourced directly from Pacific Northwest farmers;

A full-service, sustainable meat and seafood department;

Chef-prepared seasonal deli options;

Organic, local and everyday grocery staples and bulk foods;

Local craft beer, cider, and wine; artisan cheeses; and sweet and savory baked goods;

A full-service floral department, wellness items, and handmade home goods from local artisans; and

Walls decorated with custom graphics from Portland, Ore.-based illustrator Brett Stenson.

The store has created more than 100 competitively paid jobs and will support the regional food economy.

“We are beyond delighted to open the doors of New Seasons Market at Milwaukie Marketplace,” said New Seasons Market CEO Nancy Lebold. “From the bottom of my heart, I wish to extend a profound thank you to the Milwaukie community for their sincere enthusiasm as we meticulously prepared for this day. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the city, whose invaluable support has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. We are not just opening a store; together, we are weaving the very fabric of what community and local living stand for. It is an honor to be a part of Milwaukie’s rich tapestry, and we look forward to nurturing these relationships for many years to come.”

Along with the bread breaking, grand-opening events will include sampling, live music, family activities, and even appearances by an alpaca and a llama.

New Seasons employs nearly 2,700 associates at its 21 stores in Oregon and Washington state, offering a mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, and chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. The grocer commits 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. New Seasons and its sister banner, Santa Cruz, Calif.-based New Leaf Community Markets, an organic and natural grocer with a handful of stores along California’s Central Coast, are independent operators within the Good Food Holdings family of brands.