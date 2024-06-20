Target Launches GenAI Tool for Associates

Target team members have a new coach – and it's on their mobile device.

Target is scaling up its internal use of AI to enhance employee productivity and engagement, along with customer service. The retailer announced this week that it is launching a GenAI tool called Store Companion that can answer questions on the job, train new associates and support store operations management.

The technology is available on an app installed on employees’ specially equipped handheld devices. Target’s tech team used FAQs and process documents from its store teams around the country to develop the program. Potential prompts include common queries like “How do I sign a guest up for a Target Circle Card” and “How do I restart the cash register?”

Currently testing in 400 stores and expanding to other Target locations by the end of summer, the GenAI-powered chatbot is designed to make team members’ jobs easier and enhance customer experiences, company officials said.

