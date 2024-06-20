Target Launches GenAI Tool for Associates
"We know technology will continue to play an outsized role in the future of retail — for our team members, our guests and our business. With that in mind, we're continually experimenting with new tools to make it even easier for our team to do their jobs and to bring more of what guests love about shopping at Target to life," asserted Brett Craig, EVP and chief information officer. "The transformative nature of GenAI is helping us accelerate the rate of innovation across our operations, and we're excited about the role these new tools and applications will play in driving growth.
According to Target, early employee response has been positive. "We're hearing great feedback from our team about the new app," reported Jake Seaquist, store director at a pilot location in Champlin, Minn. "Streamlining day-to-day tasks goes a long way with our team members and adds up to more time spent with guests and a better guest experience across the store."
The retailer continues to embrace AI across its business. Later this year, Target intends to introduce another internal GenAI tool for employees at its Minneapolis headquarters. In a consumer-facing way, the retailer has used GenAI to power search capabilities and product pages to enable shoppers to discover and buy more relevant products.
