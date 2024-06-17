How Albertsons Is Creating a Best-in-Class Omni Experience

Albertsons’ Jatin Pahuja underscored the investment and progress he and his team have made to the retailer’s digital and omnichannel capabilities, during GroceryTech 2024.

Did you know that consumers think about food 226 times a day? GroceryTech 2024 attendees learned this fun fact during the “How Albertsons Is Transforming the Omni Journey” session led by Jatin Pahuja, group VP of shopping experience at Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. Consumers think about what, where and when to eat; planning for their week; and items that they need to buy and where to buy them – all while managing their health needs, preferences and trying to stay in budget. It's no wonder that it seems managing food and well-being is a mental burden.

Over the past year, Albertsons has created a digitally enabled, connected shopping experience to make its customers’ lives easier and alleviate this mental burden. Pahuja gave GroceryTech attendees an inside look at the progress that he and his digital team have made in updating and redesigning the retailer’s mobile app.

As he pointed out, online grocery sales are predicted to grow faster than in-store sales over the next five years, with the majority of consumers wanting a seamless omnichannel experience.

As Pahuja explained, bridging between digital an physical requires a customer-backed approach. This starts with understanding customer needs and problems. Albertsons actively monitors and engages with customers, including social listening and exploring market research. “Success begins and ends with customers' insights,” asserted Pahuja.

Albertsons discovered that the key elements of any food shopping journey are Discover, Plan, Shop and Save. Also, more consumers are turning to digital tools for help in this shopping journey. For instance, they use technology to actively discover new products, use online recipes to plan, create digital grocery lists to shop and search e-coupons to save.