Sam’s Club MAP Adds Display Ads to App’s Scan & Go Feature

Sam's Club MAP's rollout of display ads in the Scan & Go feature of the retailer's mobile app will enable advertisers to connect with more members and provide a more engaging experience.

Sam’s Club Member Access Platform (MAP) is rolling out display ads in the Scan & Go feature of the warehouse club retailer’s app to help members easily find items as they shop in-club. The capability integrates physical and digital shopping for greater convenience, as well as offering a new way to measure member shopping behavior and ad performance in-club with MAP’s closed-loop attribution. It will also enable advertisers to connect with more members and provide a more engaging experience, as part of Sam’s Club’s broader approach to digital engagement.

According to the retailer, Sam’s Club MAP is the first and only retail media platform to integrate ads in a mobile self-checkout app experience. Scan & Go enables members shopping in-club to use their mobile devices to scan items as they shop, complete payment and bypass the checkout line completely. Scan & Go adoption has grown by 50% over the past three years, Sam’s Club noted, adding that one in three members is a regular user.

