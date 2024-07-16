EXCLUSIVE: Walmart's New Campaign Gives Farmers a Voice

A particular point of pride for Gaetano is that “this is the first time a grocery retailer has ever done this online! Other grocers have done in-store displays, but never have made farmer stories shoppable. It’s an amazing opportunity to connect our customers with growers across America who take great pride in what they do. We saw that our customers wanted to see who is supplying their food as well as where. They want to see the farm as well as the farmer. We’re also rolling these stories out to meat and seafood, and will be featuring female-owned ranches and fishing boats, to highlight their stories.”

“Walmart, being one of the biggest retailers in the country, taking a stand in telling the story of American farmers is deeply impactful,” said Thornton, the aforementioned “Apple Queen,” from Tonasket, Wash. “There are still a lot of small family farms that keep our nation fed. And even the large farms are still family-run and have grown due to them being fourth-, fifth- and sixth-generation operations! Education and attention around our food sources is needed more than ever. I am excited for my family’s story to be told!”

“This is much more than a marketing campaign,” asserted Frey, a pumpkin and watermelon grower in Keenes, Ill. “It helps to shed light on what it takes to grow fresh produce in the United States and how critical American farmers are to our national food supply. It’s no secret that Walmart has featured my story and the growth of Frey Farms previously when highlighting their work around sourcing local American-grown produce, as well as supporting woman-owned, diverse businesses. I’m proud to be a 30-plus-year supplier partner and continually share with media outlets and audiences. Walmart has been supporting local, small family businesses since before it was cool. The more we shed light on American-grown farmers and our stories, the more we can protect our American farmers while educating consumers of the importance of fresh American-grown produce. There has never been a more important time than now to share positive, impactful and honest supplier stories with U.S consumers.”

