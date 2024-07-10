Walmart Turns Attention to High-Tech Perishable Distribution Centers
The new construction projects, expansions and upgrades reflect advances in automation and Walmart’s ever-growing business. “That’s why we’re adding state-of-the-art tech to our facilities: to enable greater speed and capacity that allows us to serve customers even more reliably. For example, these high-tech DCs can store double the number of cases and process more than twice the volume of a traditional perishable DC, more than doubling the number of cases processed per hour,” Guggina pointed out.
Ultimately, he added, automation speeds the business and reduces physical demands on workers. For example, technology allows associates who previously stacked cases to shift to a role operating equipment and potentially moving up to manager positions.
Each week, about 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s approximately 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.