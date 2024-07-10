Walmart Turns Attention to High-Tech Perishable Distribution Centers

Walmart is going high-tech in several of its perishable distribution centers, with features like automatic pallet wrapping and handling.

Walmart announced enhancements to its supply chain this week, sharing details about its high-tech perishable distribution centers. In an article posted on the company website, Dave Guggina, EVP of supply chain operations at Walmart U.S., said that the improvements represent the retailer’s next steps in its supply chain modernization.

According to Guggina, Walmart is set to open its second automated perishable DC in Lancaster, Texas, followed by sites in Wellford, S.C., Belvidere, Ill. and Pilesgrove, N.J. The first of this kind opened in 2021 in Shafter, Calif.

In addition to the high-tech facilities, Walmart is expanding its traditional perishable DCs. More than 500,000 square feet of automation will be added to sites in Mankato, Minn., Mebane, N.C., Garrett, Ind., and Shelbyville, Tenn.