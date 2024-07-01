Grocery-Bagging Robots Getting Better at Tasks

A project at MIT has led to the development of a soft robotic system that can handle a range of items for grocery bagging. (Image credit: MIT CSAIL YouTube)

Goodbye smashed potato chips and squished grapes? Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are earning tech industry buzz for developing a robotic system that can effectively pack delicate groceries. The RoboGrocery technology was highlighted in a recent video (see below) shared by MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).

“Imagine showing up at the grocery store and not having to wait in line. Imagine a team of helpful robots working side by side with you to help pick up and pack all of the groceries. This is the kind of future we are enabling here at CSAIL,” said Dr. Daniela Rus, director of the CSAIL program and a professor of engineering and computer science.

Doctoral student Annan Zhang, one of the project leaders, said that this robotic system is customer-centric. “A lot of the previous work in bin packaging has been focused on making good use of the bin space, and others are more focused on speed. We are trying to focus on a metric that people actually care about when we ask them ‘What’s important about grocery packing?’ and that is that delicate items, such as chips or grapes or other fruit are not crushed beneath heavier items," he explained.

To solve that problem, the researchers created a unique robot design featuring soft tactile grippers and fingers and several different sensors that can help identify, sort and pack unknown objects. The soft robotic manipulator can estimate a size and rigidity of a product and pack items in a way that protects products while maximizing bag efficiency.