4 Days in Ahold Delhaize's Home Country

All in Store

The immaculate XL store features hand scanners at the entrance for customers to use as they shop for items; syncing the scanner with their Albert Heijn app loads the implement with the customer’s personalized discounts.

The location featured a wealth of prepared foods and other meal solutions, including own-brand “fresh boxes” featuring all of the ingredients necessary to make a meal for two to three people. There were also options to which a protein such as chicken could be added, as well as plant-based selections under the grocer’s Terra brand. In fact, Terra products were in evidence at various places throughout the store, incorporated in such areas as a refrigerated grab-and-go sandwich ingredient section alongside dairy cheese and animal-based meats (the Dutch love their sandwiches).





In the realm of sustainability, the store offers such innovations as a ground beef package using less plastic than the rigid tray and overwrap most American shoppers are used to. Among the other green features were a bulk food section being piloted at the location, where shoppers could use provided jars and bags to load up on coffee, tea, nuts, seeds, pulses, rice and more, with a system of lights indicating when products were running low and needed to be replaced. Meanwhile, in the nonfoods section, eco-minded shoppers could fill and refill packages of detergent.

Despite the many upscale items available, there were bargains aplenty at the store, including blue-label “Prijsfavoriet” items featuring super-low prices, orange “Bonus” end caps, and discount bins overflowing with miscellaneous items.

Although manned checkout lanes were available, most of the store’s customers chose to check themselves out after having scanned their items while shopping. After a fun morning touring the store and talking to its passionate manager, Karim Triki, and enthusiastic team leader, Frits van Leeuwen, it was time for a quick lunch from the store’s food counter: I ordered a tosti, otherwise known as a grilled cheese sandwich. As I enjoyed my delicious Dutch treat, I reflected on Karim’s assertion regarding the store’s offerings: “Albert Heijn is for everyone!”