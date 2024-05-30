How Ferrara Is Solidifying Its Position as Leader in Sugar Confections

When stepping onto the show floor at this month’s Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis, it was hard not to notice the giant Jelly Belly or the oversized Nerds candy mascots posing with passersby. Indeed, the Ferrara brands had a massive presence at the event, and executives from the company spoke with Progressive Grocer about innovations, seasonal successes and more.

Though it has been the sugar confections leader in the United States for more than a year, Ferrara is showing no signs of slowing down. The company, which is home to brands including Trolli, Brach’s, SweeTarts, Nerds and, most recently, Jelly Belly, is seeing gains in both its everyday business and its seasonal business thanks to a steady flow of new and innovative products.

That innovation pipeline took off back in 2020 when Ferrara gave the popular Nerds candy a major facelift by launching Nerds Gummy Clusters, explained the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Greg Guidotti. What followed has been a flurry of innovative new takes on old favorites, including last year’s release of Trolli Electric Crawlers and SweeTarts Gummies Fruity Splitz.

This year, Ferrara is launching even more unique products into the sugar confections category. Those new releases include Lemonhead Ropes, which Guidotti said came about in an effort to make the form of the more than 60-year-old Lemonhead candy more relevant. The resulting product is a softer take on the classic, with what Guidotti described as a bright, almost puckering citrus flavor on the front, followed by a smooth lemon flavor on the back.

Ferrara will also introduce shape innovations to several of its perennially popular brands, including Trolli Sour Brite Squad and SweeTarts Gummy Halos.