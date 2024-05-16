Specialty Food Association Reveals 2024 sofi Gold Award Winners

Characteristics such as spicy-sweet flavor profiles, global ingredients and gluten-free formulas were in evidence among various Gold sofi Award-winning products, indicating key trends across the food industry.

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has revealed the winners of its 52nd annual sofi Awards, which honor creativity, innovation and culinary excellence in 48 specialty food and beverage categories.

Characteristics such as spicy-sweet flavor profiles, global ingredients and gluten-free formulas were in evidence among various Gold Award-winning products, indicating key trends across the food industry. Bold flavors in unique combinations could also be found throughout the list of winners.

“Congratulations to all of the 2024 Gold Award winners for receiving the top scores in extremely competitive categories,” said Phil Robinson, SVP of member development at New York-based SFA. “The level of innovation, creativity and quality among the pool of entries we received this year was remarkable, and underscores the dynamism of specialty food and beverage makers across the industry and the world.”

Available only to product-qualified members of SFA, the sofi Awards were judged at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University (FIC), SFA’s award partner. FIC experts, along with specialty food buyers, influencers and members of the media, evaluated products in anonymous tastings using criteria including flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality and innovation.

The 2024 sofi Gold Award winners will be on display in a dedicated area of the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show, taking place June 23-25 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Additionally, the five top-scoring products from each category will enter into an anonymous-tasting round, held live at the show, for the opportunity to take home one of the sofi Grand Honors Awards: Product of the Year/Food, Product of the Year/Beverage, Outstanding New Product, Outstanding Classic, and Outstanding Packaging.

SFA will pay tribute to the 48 Gold Award winners and unveil the five Grand Honors Award winners at the inaugural sofi Awards Gala during the show. Taking place on the evening of Monday, June 24, and emceed by Kristen Kish, of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” the gala is a ticketed event open to all Summer Fancy Food Show participants.

Founded in 1952, SFA is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,800 businesses worldwide, SFA represents a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors and service providers by developing resources, information, education, and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofi Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972.