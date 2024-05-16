Exciting Trends Emerge From Sweets & Snacks Expo

New flavors, formats and experiences were on full display at this week’s National Confectioners Association (NCA) Sweets & Snacks Expo. Trends ranging from spicy snacks and freeze-dried candies to nostalgic flavors and veggie-forward options abounded at the show, which was held in Indianapolis from May 14-16.

“The candy and snack categories have always been on the cutting edge of innovation, as the entire food industry looks for inspiration from the trends found at the Sweets & Snacks Expo,” said John Downs, NCA president and CEO. Each year, the show is host to a community willing to fully embrace the spirit of innovation, which is a net positive for everyone: Manufacturers flex their creativity, retailers surprise shoppers throughout the store, and – of course – consumers benefit from a wide range of choices in the candy and snack aisles.”

NCA identified several trends at this year’s event, including innovative new products to celebrate the big four seasons and a variety of package size options, multisensory experiences with unique textures and flavor combinations, as well as social media buzz.

Other trends from Sweets & Snacks include:

New Formats of Old Favorites

What’s old is new again this year, with a number of innovative products focused on giving classic favorites a facelift for the next generation. Ferrara, for example, is introducing Lemonhead Ropes, a soft, punchy version of the classic hard candy, while Hershey has unveiled Reese’s Medals, which serve as a tie-in to the upcoming Summer Olympic Games.



Mars Wrigley has served up a number of innovative new formats of some of its steadfast favorites, including both M&M's Peanut Butter Mega and M&M's Peanut Butter Minis, as well as Skittles Littles and Hubba Bubba Mini Gum. As has Kellanova, which debuted its Pringles Mingles at the show, which are an innovative first for the company and promise a crispy on the outside, light and airy on the inside melt-in-your-mouth tasting experience.