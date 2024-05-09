CandyRific CEO Dies

Rob Auerbach, owner and CEO of Louisville, Ky.-based candy company CandyRific, died on the morning of May 7, 2024. The cause of death was not disclosed. A toy and novelty candy creator for more than 40 years, Auerbach founded CandyRific in 2000 with partners Michael and Paul Roberts, steering it to be a global industry leader, particularly in the areas of licensing and branding.

Earlier in his career, in 1977, Auerbach founded Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets. Away from work, he was known for his love of thoroughbred racing – he attended the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4 – and as a gifted storyteller.

Auerbach’s survivors include his wife, Pumpkin; his daughters, Summer and Star; and the many people whose lives he touched. “He will be missed by all of us at CandyRific and Hilco Sweets, and we are grateful to have called him friend,” noted BJ Ruckriegel, president of CandyRific, and Lou DiMarco, president of Hilco Sweets, a subsidiary of CandyRific, in a joint statement.