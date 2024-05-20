Why Mars Wrigley Maintains a Laser Focus on Gen Z

While Mars Wrigley has been on the scene for more than 100 years, that isn’t stopping the iconic company from growing, evolving and keeping a keen eye on the newest generation of consumers. At last week’s Sweets & Snacks Expo, Mike Gilroy, VP of trade development and sponsorship at Mars Wrigley, spoke with Progressive Grocer about how the company is strategically growing its portfolio, embracing nostalgia and staying laser focused on its customers, especially those in Gen Z.

Mars Wrigley unveiled a bevy of innovative new products at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, many of which were informed by customer data and consumer insights, as well as an overall desire to reach younger consumers and attract them to the brand.

“We're laser focused in terms of being consumer obsessed,” Gilroy explained. “And we're not just consumer obsessed, but we're also shopper focused and we're customer driven. What that means essentially is that we are scouring for all the data points and the insights both here domestically, but also as the global leader in confectionery, we are looking across the world for all those data points and insights, to best understand what consumers are buying, why they're buying it, and how they're buying.”

When it comes to Gen Z, Gilroy stressed that members of the group are incredibly experiential and purpose-driven, and appreciate authenticity. In terms of products, they’re seeking out different formats, different tastes and textures, and fun, nostalgic novelties.