Uber Stresses ‘Togetherness’ in New Product Rollouts

At Uber’s 2024 Go-Get product showcase, held May 15 in New York City, the theme was “togetherness,” as CEO Dara Khosrowshahi emphasized in his opening remarks. “The power of being together is more important than ever,” noted Khosrowshahi, adding a little later that “togetherness has a direct benefit on our happiness.” With its latest services, San Francisco-based Uber is aiming to enable closer relationships among people – including through groceries.

One new service, introduced at Go-Get by Head of Global Membership Danielle Sheridan, offers half-price Uber One memberships for college students – just $4.99 a month – with no delivery fee and up to 10% off orders. Uber has entered into partnerships with Domino’s, Taco Bell and Starbucks to provide special discounts for students, who can also make use of their Uber One membership to purchase groceries. The service is launching across the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as other countries.

A little later, Director of Grocery and Retail Partnerships Beryl Sanders enthusiastically revealed that Uber Eats had teamed up with Costco Wholesale Corp. on delivery. “Who doesn’t love that famous Kirkland Signature?” she gushed, referring to the warehouse club chain’s famous private label line. Under the partnership, Uber Eats users who already have a Costco membership will be able to access special discounts, while Costco members can also get 20% off an annual Uber One membership. Sanders described the service as enabling shoppers to get the essentials they need for summer entertaining, at value prices. The collab is in effect now in select locations across the United States, Canada and Japan, with more to come.

Khosrowshahi was also pumped about the partnership with Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco, observing, “There simply is no better place to stock up.”