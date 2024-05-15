Uber Stresses ‘Togetherness’ in New Product Rollouts

Uber CEO and Marian Shriver engaged in a brief conversation in which they aimed to take the concept of togetherness “to the next level.”
Also new from Uber were scheduled UberX shared rides; Uber Shuttle in the United States for trips to airports, concerts, sporting events and more; Uber Eats Lists, which allows users to discover and recommend restaurants; and, coming this summer, Uber Caregiver, which will enable users to add loved ones, such as elderly parents, directly to their profiles, enabling the caregivers to schedule rides and order medical items and groceries on behalf of those they’re taking care of.
Before guests went to examine the products on the show floor, they were treated to a brief conversation between Khosrowshahi and journalist, author and one-time First Lady of California Maria Shriver, in which they aimed to take the concept of togetherness “to the next level.” Shriver spoke about her work on Alzheimer’s disease and brain health following her father’s diagnosis with the illness in 2003, and how many cases of Alzheimer’s may be prevented through lifestyle changes. She also noted that as California’s First Lady, she had promoted family meals for better emotional and physical health among families. More recently, Shriver and her son, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, created a protein bar, Mosh, to address brain health concerns, even taking the product on the popular “Shark Tank” program.
When asked by Khosrowshahi what she wanted to see in terms of human connection in 10 years, Shriver replied that she hoped for a “kinder, more collaborative world.” Through its new products, so, it seems, does Uber.