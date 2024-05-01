Rite Aid and Uber Eats Add Alcohol Delivery to 8 States

Rite Aid has expanded its delivery partnership with Uber Eats to include alcohol in new markets. Nearly 1,000 select Rite Aid stores across California, Idaho, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Virginia and Washington are now participating in the expanded delivery, allowing more customers to shop for a wide selection of alcohol brands and delivery to their doorsteps within minutes.

“Our collaboration and trusted partnership with Uber Eats underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and providing a seamless digital shopping experience that complements their busy lives,” said Rite Aid SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Jeanniey Walden. “Rite Aid’s selection of alcohol brands, combined with convenient delivery, ensures customers have what they need when they need it — be it for a special occasion or a casual night at home.”

“Whether buying a last-minute gift or grabbing a bottle of wine for dinner, we know that consumers want to be able to easily access a wide selection of their favorite alcohol brands,” said Beryl Sanders, director of U.S. grocery and retail partnerships at San Francisco-based Uber. “Through our expanded partnership with Rite Aid, we’re excited to continue to help consumers get more of what they want — all at the touch of a button.”

Adults of legal drinking age in select markets can visit ubereats.com or download the Uber Eats app to shop a range of alcohol brands from Rite Aid, where available. Customers can also shop for household essentials and personal care products through Rite Aid’s digital storefront on Uber Eats.

Employing nearly 6,000 pharmacists, Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates more than 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.